‘We need to get Auntie back’: Woman says Aunt Jemima syrup hasn’t tasted the same since Pearl Milling re-brand

A waffle enthusiast took to TikTok after trying Aunt Jemima’s replacement, Pearl Milling, and claimed that the syrup doesn’t taste the same.

TikToker Oh Marni (@ohmarni) filmed the video after opening a new bottle of Pearl Milling only to find that the flavor profile was sorely lacking. The video has been viewed over 977,000 times as of publication.

“So I supposedly bought the same syrup from the same company, right?” Marni began. “No. I don’t want to call people a bold-faced liar, but that’s what Imma have to do. I just finished this bottle. Yes, it expired in 2020; I think that is beside the point,” she said, placing her hand on an empty Aunt Jemima bottle.

“Something was lost in translation when she became her,” Marni continued, moving her hand from Aunt Jemima to Pearl Milling. “10 calorie difference in serving size. Aunt Jemima 60 ML, 210 calories. Pearl 30 ML serving size, a hundred calories. So she’s a liar and a thief.”

“Girl, don’t look like she know what seasoning is,” she said. “Free my Aunt Mima!”

Many agreed with Marni, claiming that the flavor left when Aunt Jemima did.

“Aunt Jemima took the flavor with her when she was replaced,” one viewer said.

“They are missing love in every bite. I miss her,” a second agreed.

Some claimed that the taste was due to the age of the bottle.

“You got let that one expire first then it will taste the same,” a viewer said.

“That bottle was aged syrup lol,” another agreed.

Others suggested she upgrade to maple syrup.

“I only buy real maple syrup. Esssssspensive. But worth every penny,” a viewer suggested.

In June 2020, Quaker Oats’ parent company, PepsiCo, re-branded Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix, changing the image and name amid calls for racial equality. Two families of the women who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposed Pearl Milling’s rollout. However, many heralded the change as long overdue.

The Daily Dot reached out to Quaker Oats and Marni via email for further information.