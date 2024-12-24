‘I also purchased the MaxCare’: Man purchases car via CarMax. Then he starts smelling coolant

Buying a used car can be a great investment. However, buying a used car with a variety of issues can turn an investment into a financial black hole. One of the first steps to making sure a used car is a good investment is finding a reputable car dealership.

Featured Video

Recently, TikToker Sensitive and Sleepy (@sensitiveandsleepy) garnered over 66,000 views when he discussed his ordeal after buying a used car from CarMax.

What happened?

Sensitive and Sleepy begins their video with a warning: “Do not purchase a car from CarMax. Go somewhere else. The prices might be a little higher but you won’t be in pain.”

Advertisement

According to the video, he went through an 11-month ordeal after purchasing a used Audi with 57,000 miles on it and “the MaxCar 100,000 mile package.”

“I figured that’s like four-and-a-half years of coverage and I don’t have to think of anything,” Sensitive and Sleepy says.

The issues started shortly after purchasing the vehicle, he says, when he smelled coolant burning. Originally, he says the company insisted the car had no issues. But after Sensitive and Sleepy discovered the leak for himself, he says the company agreed to fix the problem for free.

But the issues kept springing up, he says, until CarMax sent him to an Audi dealership, where they discovered a whole new list of problems.

Advertisement

He claims he learned that the “car is leaking oil” and the “engine mounts are cracked and leaking.” Additionally, the bushings—the rubber cushions in the suspension joints—were reportedly defective.

After getting the car back, oil started leaking, he says. Finally done with the situation, he says he called CarMax to initiate the buyback. He also notes that he doesn’t blame Audi for the issues.

After getting a verbal agreement over the phone, he says he headed to the dealership to get rid of the car. At the lot, CarMax purportedly explained that they won’t do a buyback. Instead, he says they offered to replace the engine, forcing him to keep a car that’s been in the shop as much as it’s been on the road.

“If anyone can take a note out of my book, please do not buy from CarMax,” he says.

Advertisement

What makes CarMax different?

Wards Auto explains that CarMax is known for its “no-haggle policy for used vehicle prices and trade-in offers” and for its straightforward pricing transparency.

According to Nerdwallet.com, “CarMax mostly sells low-mileage and late-model cars and trucks. All vehicles sold through the retailer must pass a 125-point inspection and must be reconditioned for sale.” Additionally, vehicles purchased from CarMax can be returned within 10 days—or 1,500 miles, whichever comes first—for a full refund, minus shipping.

The company has 240 locations and can “arrange home delivery within 60 miles of select stores.”

Advertisement

According to CarMax, over 70% the cars on their lots are bought from customers and either selling or trading their vehicles. Additionally, their technicians “spend hours, replacing parts, fixing major dents or scratches and detailing to make every car feel like new.”

What did viewers think?

Many agreed with his assessment of CarMax.

“Cars sold to CarMax or Carvana are often offloaded onto them because their trade in inspections are not as detailed. If buying used, try to buy certified from the manufacturer if you can afford to,” one said.

Advertisement

“CarMax charges for used cars what dealerships are charging for new ones. CarMax also doesn’t let you negotiate. I’m sorry this is your experience,” a second added.

“I work here and so many of our cars have mechanical issues its horrible,” a third shared.



“My CarMax car was a LEMON!! It was only problems,” another agreed.

Many viewers defended CarMax and pointed to the automaker as the source of the problem.

“I purchased the MaxCare on my BMW, the FEM gave out and they payed it with no issues,” a user said.

Advertisement

“Buying a used Audi and BMW over 50,000 miles was your first mistake. I bought my first dealer car with CarMax, a 2015 Optima back in 2018, had zero issues, loved the process,” a second added.

“We bought from CarMax and they went above and beyond with fixing issues at their expense. Your mistake was buying an Audi. They are notorious for problems,” a third said.

“Bought an Audi from Carmax, took it back within 3 days and got my money back,” another shared.

Advertisement

Daily Dot reached out to Sensitive and Sleepy via TikTok comments and CarMax and Audi via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.