‘I would have canceled and requested a full refund’: Man plans to host house party. Then he goes to Ashley Furniture

It looks like this party is over before it starts. A Georgia man claims he’s in an Ashley Furniture nightmare after his scheduled living room suite delivery failed to show up.

TikToker CezzzDaGoat (@cezzzdagoat) says he took special precautions to ensure the furniture set would arrive before his New Year’s Eve party.

He described his experience in a TikTok posted Saturday. It now has over 61,500 views.

New Year’s Eve is off

“I decided to sell my old furniture and bring the New Year in with brand-new furniture,” Cez tells his viewers. However, his screen text identifies his experience as “My nightmare at Ashley Furniture.”

“I paid $3,800 to buy brand-new furniture, paid delivery fee, paid five-year-warranty, and it was supposed to be delivered the day after Christmas,” Cez claims.

After the furniture did not appear as scheduled, he says he went to the store location in Stonecrest Mall in Lithonia, Georgia. When he arrived, he says a store manager told him his delivery was on back-order.

Cez claims Ashley told him there was nothing it could do. He says he was given a case card number and told he would be contacted by the end of the day.

He says he never heard back from the store and called it back the following day. After learning that the managers were on vacation, Cez said that he reached out to corporate.

According to Cez, corporate told him he could pick up the furniture at the warehouse.

However, Cez claims he was told days later that the shipment would not be processed by the end of New Year’s Eve.

“The furniture won’t be in the warehouse until the 31st, and it has to get processed for three days, so I can’t pick up until January 4,” he claims.

“I am highly, highly disgusted,” he says. “And my New Year’s guests are just supposed to sit on the floor.”

Similar stories

The Daily Dot has reported in the past about a similar late delivery by Ashley Furniture.

In October, TikToker Keily Chaurio (@keilychaurio) experienced a similar situation when a delivery she was expecting in a week was pushed out by months.

“Ashley Furniture is the worst place for you to buy furniture. Literally never do that to yourself,” Chaurio stated.

She claims she ordered her furniture in September but was still waiting for delivery in October. She claims she was told she might have to wait until December.

Chaurio alleged, “[Ashley] are gonna lie to you, and they’re gonna basically scam you.”

A Yelp review page revealed several similar claims.

Sarah G. wrote, “Omg. Due last Sunday and now today nothing. Promised times and times and times. No compensation.”

“Bought a dining table and chairs on October 10th and still haven’t gotten it. They keep pushing the date out when I call. They will take your money and not deliver. I am disputing the charge on my credit card today,” Christopher P. claimed.

Viewers agree

Adrienne Woodly (@awoodlyn) commented, “I would have canceled and requested a full refund.”

Another potential customer wrote, “Thanks for sharing, no Ashley’s for me… I usually use Rooms to Go or something local.”

“Ashley Furniture is straight trash! We purchased from them and they kept telling us they were waiting to get it in. All the while, they had really discontinued the set and never reached out to us,” another viewer added.

