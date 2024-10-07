‘Bro trust me, Nike Vomero 5. Super light and the most comfortable sole I’ve worn’: Man considers buying Hokas. But there’s just one question 

Shoes are made for, well, walking. But over the years, they’ve also become iconic fashion statements.

From Gucci loafers and classic Chanel slingbacks to the latest MSCHF big red boot craze, certain shoes have left an undeniable imprint on fashion and society. As such an important expression of personal style identity for some, it makes sense to think twice before choosing what to step into.

However, sometimes priorities shift. Does style succumb to comfort, or is it the opposite? That’s exactly the conundrum media personality and TikTok user Anthony Marshon Davis Jr., (@cuffsthelegend) better known as Cuffs The Legend, found himself in.

Davis took to TikTok a week ago to ask viewers for their thoughts, with his video amassing over 658,300 views at the time of writing.

Should you choose style over comfort?

“Every man reaches a point in his life where he needs a comfortable walking shoe,” Davis says at the start of his clip, with a brown Hoka shoe background.

“It’s not about style. It’s not about being fancy. It’s not about being pretty—it’s about being comfortable. It’s all about comfort,” he emphasizes.

Davis reveals he’s been contemplating purchasing a pair of Hokas for daily use. “Could you picture me rolling in a pair?” he asks the audience.

“Yo, I’m rocking with these Hokas,” he continues. “They’re a very comfortable shoe with a great exterior. Look at the sole on these jokers. All the specs check out.”

“But there’s only one question that remains,” he adds with a playful tone. “Can we still get the [expletive] if we wear the Hokas?”

Are Hokas ‘cool’?

While style is obviously subjective, Hokas have certainly increased in popularity over the last few years.

This popularity is reflected in the brand’s revenue, with parent company Deckers recently reporting a 34% increase in Hoka’s net sales for the last quarter of 2024, reaching $533 million. This is up from $397.7 million during the same period last year.

While the shoe may have originated as a running sneaker, it has since found its way into fashionistas’ closets. The Cut even referred to it as “everyone’s favorite ugly shoe” in an article posted earlier this year.

As the brand continues to evolve from performance wear to a fashion statement, it seems Hokas are here to stay—whether you love their chunky look or not, their rise in both revenue and cultural significance speaks for itself.

Viewers have more suggestions

In the comments, most users shared the same feeling: There are better options out there for Cuffs The Legend.

“While they are comfortable, they are not good as a walking shoe because there isn’t too much cushion,” advised one user. “On brand shoes are better for just walking.”

“Nike Invincible 3’s are like walking on clouds,” wrote another.

“Hokas are hella comfortable,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cuffs The Legend via TikTok and Instagram messaging. We’ve also contacted Hoka via email for comment.

