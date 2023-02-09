Those big red boots are a walking meme

Earlier this week, videos and photos of MSCHF’s cartoonish new big red boots started circulating online, and it didn’t take long before videos and photos of people getting stuck in them also started going around.

The boots, which were apparently inspired by Astro Boy, come out next week and retail for $350. In a statement sent to media outlets, MSCHF states: “You never design shoes to be shaped like feet. Big Red Boots are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are EXTREMELY shaped like boots.”

Closer look at MSCHF's Big Red Boot 👀 pic.twitter.com/9cG7ihNYLf — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) February 6, 2023

Opinion is still split on whether the MSCHF boots are cool or tragic. The styling here is going to be important, so there were also helpful suggestions for how to do that. And the boots quickly became a meme.

how i’d style the MSCHF boots pic.twitter.com/y71tfT4At5 — ⌖ (@stjgmata) February 8, 2023

Tony Soprano has been spotted wearing MSCHF boots pic.twitter.com/mtoTS9DosF — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) February 8, 2023

“Are you wearing the-“

“The MSCHF big red boots? Yes I am” pic.twitter.com/9UIntwFUje — @ncsweet_ (@ncsweet_) February 9, 2023

And then, videos of people trying on the boots and subsequently getting stuck in them started showing up. On TikTok, people getting stuck in them seemed to make people want them even more. There are also allegedly already fakes for sale.

The big red boots appear to be part of a bigger trend of cartoon fashion, but this isn’t MSCHF’s first viral shoe. In 2019, it put out “Jesus Shoes,” a Nike Air Max 97 sneaker allegedly infused with holy water from the Jordan River, which had no involvement from Nike. Then in 2021, it collaborated with Lil Nas X on the similarly unauthorized “Satan Shoes,” which featured the same Nike sneaker, though with a drop of human blood. Nike only sued MSCHF over the latter.