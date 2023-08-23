‘We take like 20 home’: Applebee’s worker shows how they trick customers when they run out of ‘endless’ boneless wings

In a popular video, an Applebee’s worker shared what her location did after ironically running out of their “endless” boneless wings.

In the TikTok clip, Audra (@audra.elizabeth0) is seen standing in the kitchen of an Applebee’s in front of several plates of chicken and fries. It is unclear if she prepared the food items or if she’s a server getting ready to take them out to customers.

The thing to note is that it is many Applebee’s customers’ favorite time of the year—All You Can Eat Boneless Wings season.

This “fan-favorite” costs just $12.99, and in exchange, Applebee’s patrons can get endless plates of boneless chicken wings. The promotion includes a choice from six sauces—classic buffalo sauce, honey BBQ, sweet Asian chili, garlic parmesan, extra hot buffalo, or honey pepper—and unlimited fries.

The endless wing special is only available for a limited time at participating locations.

Despite the special’s “All You Can Eat” claim, it appears some locations, including Audra’s, didn’t have enough boneless wings in stock to meet the high demand for the chicken special.

In the video, Audra shows viewers six plates that sit before her. The first four are what a person might envision when they order a plate of sauce-covered boneless wings, but the second two look a bit off, and it’s not just because they’re sauceless.

It appears Audra’s location may have run out of the boneless wings and instead cut up chicken tenders to still honor the orders of customers who opted for the endless wing deal.

The popular TikTok sound that goes, “Nobody’s gonna know. They’re gonna know. How would they know?” plays over the video.

One commenter who seems to work at Applebee’s seemed surprised that Audra’s location ran out since, at hers, workers end up taking “like 20 home.”

The video has nearly 8,000 views and a few comments as of Wednesday morning.

“When you run out of boneless,” the caption read.

On the same day Audra posted her video, another server posted a similar TikTok, sharing that her location came up with the same solution.

Other commenters said they feel “bad” for Audra, likely because of how busy Applebee’s gets during the promotion, and added that they hope people tipped well.

There is, in fact, a difference between boneless wings, chicken tenders, and nuggets. According to Business Insider, boneless wings are pieces of cut-up white meat (which refers to chicken breast, wings, and back portion), tenders come from their namesake, the tenderloin, and nuggets generally come from the chicken breast but are classified as “further-processed products.”

The Daily Dot previously reported on other diners who participated in the endless wing special, including a group of college students who ate so many wings that the manager had to ask them to stop and a group of teenage boys who challenged each other to see who could eat the most wings.

The Daily Dot reached out to Audra via TikTok comment and to Applebee’s via email.