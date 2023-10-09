Applebee’s customers say they’re never going to get $1 margarita deal again after ending up on ground in parking lot

Proceed with caution when ordering the $1 margaritas at Applebee’s. In a viral video, a Tiktoker named Christopher Macias (@christopher_rm_) shows the serious damage the dollar margaritas from Applebee’s had on him and his friends.

In the viral clip, with over 3.2 million views as of Monday, we see three people on the floor of an Applebee’s parking lot. They are crawling around, stumbling, and struggling to stand up, clearly intoxicated. The text over the video reads, “Never drinking the $1 margaritas at Applebee’s again….”

These famous $1 margaritas at Applebee’s are called Dollaritas, a one-dollar beverage featuring tequila, triple sec, and lime in a 12-ounce rocks glass. This promotion runs for a limited time, and customers can add flavors to their Dollaritas for 50 cents.

The Dollaritas has gone viral for its amazing price point and alleged ability to get customers very intoxicated. Viewers of Macias’ viral video shared their anecdotes and experiences with $1 margaritas at Applebee’s.

“Yooo!!!! Went there Friday and got lit after 3! They were so strong,” one shared. Another added, “I thought I was rich buying $1 drinks for everyone. We all left just like that.”

While others chimed with different views, implying that the viral beverage may not be as strong as folks are suggesting. “My dollaritas were 99% mixer,” a viewer commented. “Had 3 and didn’t feel a thing…they just sugary..,” someone shared.

A few comments suggested it tasted like juice. “OK, clearly I’m in the wrong state because my margaritas taste like juice.”

In a previous article, a TikToker named Elliott (@callmebelly) set out to try Applebee’s popular promotion and share his findings. The Tiktoker tried the blue raspberry margaritas. He noted that “it’s good, tastes like a slushy.” He then tried a regular margarita and said it was “better” than the blue raspberry margarita.

Elliott learned that “you can get five drinks max but after 3 drinks, the manager has to approve it to make sure that you’re good.” This proved to be true when he shared that someone who was very intoxicated, and acting out of line, was eventually cut off.

The Daily Dot reached out to Christopher Macias via TikTok comment and Applebee’s via email.