The rise of Amazon may have made it easier for people to order a wide variety of items with a click of a button, but one delivery driver is reminding folks that some of those purchases only make things harder for them.

Jennifer Monique (@jennifermonique365) recently pleaded with customers via TikTok to stop ordering things from a “short list” of items that she dreads seeing in her truck.

“Cat litter. Dog food. Some of these dog food’s like 80 pounds. What size dogs do y’all have in your house?” she asks in the video. “Why’s the dog food and the kitty litter so heavy? Bottled water. Go out and get your f*cking own. They don’t pay us enough to be lifting cat litter, bottled water, and dog food.”

“Y’all don’t want to go out for sh*t and do sh*t but sit at home and order, order, order, order, order, order, order, order, order—and we got a thousand stops,” the TikToker added.

Jennifer is hardly the first delivery driver to lodge a complaint about people ordering heavy items through the mail. Workers employed by various companies have vented to TikTok about the increase in orders that contain items like cat litter and water in recent years, although even a USPS worker who shared these frustrations singled out Amazon as a major driving force behind it.

Many viewers admitted to appreciating the convenience having recurring heavy orders delivered brings, noting that some people don’t have cars and others are unable to carry the items themselves. A few said they regularly placed orders for family members living out of state.

“I’m an old man at 67 and admittedly I love ordering the heavy stuff through you guys,” wrote @russonthelake.

“I order heavy things for my elderly dad — I live 3000 miles away,” @pnwislandgirl explained. “I understand and I’m sorry!!!”

“Better you than me.. *clicks SUBMIT ORDER*” @impetty4real joked.

And while many folks were sympathetic, that wasn’t the case across the board. One user pointed out “that’s the job,” while another stressed that “UPS don’t complain.”

“If they selling what I need… I’m buying it,” @whitney_n_houston admitted. “You know that job app said you’d be lifting heavy ish. Lol.”

A viewer claiming to be a USPS worker did chime in with an “Amen!!” adding that they are just as exhausted over there. “Nobody goes to the store anymore!” they agreed.

“I work too much to go to the store,” @anastasiabeaver0 argued. “We order everything.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jennifer Monique via TikTok comment.