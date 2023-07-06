‘Go to the store’: Delivery driver complains about customers who order cat litter, other heavy packages

A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker’s frustration with Amazon orders has sparked a debate on TikTok regarding what items are appropriate to order through the mail.

Samantha (@sammiemach) posted a video from inside her mail truck pleading with people to reconsider certain purchases.

“Y’all need to stop,” she said. “Like, seriously, stop ordering cat litter. That sh*t is heavy. Go to the store. Stop—no more cat litter through the mail.”

In her written video description, she specifically called out Amazon for sending “the heavy sh*t” through the mail.

Online shopping got a major boost during the pandemic, with an estimated $870.78 billion spent in 2021 compared to $578.50 billion in 2019. Some of that has shifted back to brick and mortar stores by now, but customers were already becoming increasingly comfortable ordering day-to-day supplies from ecommerce sites like Amazon, in no small part due to the convenience it provides.

But one person’s convenience can easily become another’s inconvenience, as Samantha pointed out here—and others backed her up.

“Cat litter, dog food, dumbbells, roters and tires, furniture sets,” @montuckybama_ rattled off. “I am one woman. Not even one man and a truck.”

“Omg yes. I hate all pretty litter and chewy on my truck,” @mwehrhan agreed, referring to pet-centric companies that offer regular monthly subscriptions to items like cat litter and dog food.

One viewer who claims to be a mail carrier admitted he just has recipients come pick up their large packages for themselves, because “we don’t get paid enough,” while another says they leave those items in the mailroom rather than bringing them to apartment doors.

But other folks insisted they have reasons for placing these orders.

“I order stuff from Amazon for my parents who are disabled,” wrote @sparklesbomb2. “I mean yeah I could get it…but I have prime.”

Another viewer pointed out what should be an obvious reason for some people to order hefty items through the mail: “Not everyone owns a car.”

“I get better deals ordering it,” @brookenotriver said, keeping it simple. “Sorry.”

