‘Go get that sh*t from the store’: FedEx worker has PSA for customers ordering heavy packages

A FedEx delivery driver has gone viral on TikTok for complaining about the weight of a package and imploring customers to go to brick-and-mortar stores to pick up heavy items themselves.

The video, posted by user @_mxxsm_, has garnered over 198,000 views since it was posted on Dec. 13. In the video, the TikToker can be seen struggling to lift a small package with a damaged box.

“Who keep ordering this stone ass heavy ass … Go get this shit from the store or some shit [n-word],” he says.

After finally lifting the package, the TikToker throws it into what appears to be the back of a truck.

“And then y’all think I be the one that be fucking up the packages?” the TikToker says. “It’s because y’all [n-words] order shit that be 500 pounds. Stop.”

According to FedEx delivery guidelines, the weight limit for packages is 150 pounds. It is unclear how much the package @_mxxsm_ was struggling with weighed.

In the comments section, many users criticized the TikToker, saying that he was complaining about having to do his job and that he was likely to be fired soon.

“Oh no u have to do ur job im so sorry,” one user wrote.

“Bro doesn’t it say you gotta be able to lift like 150 on the application though?” a second questioned.

“I’m waiting for the ‘I just got fired’ video,” another wrote.

However, other users who claimed to work in a similar capacity were sympathetic to the TikToker.

“Bro I worked at ups and this is exactly what I said when I kept getting those,” one user wrote.

“I do that too if it’s heavy it ain’t fragile anymore,” a second shared.

The TikToker is not the first FedEx employee to garner attention online for having to deliver a heavy package. In a video captured on a customer’s ring camera, a FedEx employee can be seen struggling to get a 144-pound package onto the back of his truck.

“I don’t understand these people always get heavy shit,” the driver says in the video.

