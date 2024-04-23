‘Didn’t know and thank you for informing us’: Amazon driver shares PSA to other drivers on the road who try to be helpful

Amazon drivers go through a lot. Whether they’re making deliveries at 3 am, dealing with unruly pets, or managing the numerous bizarre things that happen to them on the job, drivers working for Amazon deal with many strange and uncomfortable experiences while handing packages off to eager customers.

Given the stress that can come with this job, people observing Amazon drivers may think that they are helping them with their job by allowing them to pass them or waving them through a stop sign when the other driver has the right of way. However, as an Amazon driver recently noted on TikTok, this isn’t always the case.

In a video with over 339,000 views, TikTok user and Amazon driver Rozee (@rozskates_) says that some people’s efforts to assist her on her route aren’t as helpful as a casual observer might think.

“If I’m at a stop sign or if any Amazon driver is at a stop sign, please don’t wave us on,” says Rozee. “We have to wait five whole seconds in order to go, or it will ding us and it’ll go against us.”

According to Rozee, drivers in Amazon vans are intensely monitored. Not following the rules laid out by the company, she says, can affect drivers negatively in the long term.

“These vans are like big brother AI vans, so they know everything we do,” she explains. “And if I don’t stop at that stop sign long enough, it’s gonna be held against me.”

“I understand you’re trying to be nice, but stop waving Amazon drivers on when they need to follow the law,” she concludes.

In the comments section, users expressed surprise at the length of the stop Rozee claimed that Amazon required.

“5 seconds seems excessive though,” said a user.

“Ohhh that’s why the delivery trucks are always so slow,” added another.

“They need to put ‘stops for 5 seconds at stop signs’ on the side so we know,” stated a third.

Others simply expressed sympathy for Amazon drivers who must follow these rules.

“Oh lord. residential areas must be a nightmare. bless you,” wrote a commenter.

“Didn’t know and thank you for informing us,” offered a second. “Cool to know.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email and Rozee via TikTok direct message.

