‘I didn’t know this and I order constantly! Thank you for sharing’: Amazon worker issues safety PSA after having to make delivery at 3am in personal car

Amazon touts on its website that its overnight Amazon Flex shifts, which can start between 10pm and 4am, may pay more than the regular day shift. However, there are major safety concerns that come with taking on these shifts, Amazon Flex driver @notpregnantjustphat warned in a recent TikTok.

While driving, TikTok user @notpregnantjustphat revealed the time: 4:40am. She said she was on her way to make package deliveries. “If you order from Amazon, especially if it’s the same day, let your family and everybody that’s in your home know that you have an Amazon package coming,” she pleaded, addressing Amazon customers.

“Amazon drivers be out at 3am. They’ll be at your house at 4am, and everybody wants to go back home safely to their family,” she said.

She reiterated that customers need to warn everyone in the household they have a package on the way so that they do not get alarmed when a driver shows up in their personal car to make the delivery. Amazon Flex drivers use their personal cars to make these deliveries. “You might see a Tesla, a Mercedes, a Honda, any kind of car,” @notpregnantjustphat added.

The TikToker’s video garnered over 32,000 views, and viewers said they appreciated how @notpregnantjustphat is spreading awareness.

“I didn’t know this and I order constantly! Thank you for sharing,” one viewer shared. “This is really important and needs to be shared and stitched,” another said.

Viewers shared their suggestions for what they think Amazon should implement to better protect its workers. “Amazon needs to put the topper on our cars like dominos so ppl will know. I remember I got the police called on me and I was like omg that’s dangerous,” one Amazon Flex driver shared.

“Amazon needs to provide lighting that says amazon as uber/lyft do.. personal car is just that a personal car !” another suggested.

In 2019, Amazon implemented a policy that required drivers to upload a selfie to verify their identity. However, the company doesn’t provide drivers any identification for their cars, only orange safety vests for them to wear.

Amazon Flex drivers have long spoken out about their safety concerns when it comes to the late night-to-early morning shifts. One driver told KTVC that a customer once pulled a gun on him. “I don’t think when I took this job, I ever thought in a million years that somebody would pull a gun on me ’cause I was delivering an Amazon package,” the driver said.

The Daily Dot reached out @notpregnantjustphat via TikTok comment and Amazon via press email.