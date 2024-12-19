‘Y’all the real Santa Clause’: Amazon driver gets Christmas present from Amazon corporate. Then she opens it

As the holidays approach, workers all over the United States wait in anticipation of holiday bonuses as a gesture for their hard work. However, only around 43% of workers say they receive a holiday bonus, according to a press release by HRDive.

Instead, some companies opt for Christmas cards or other small tokens as an inexpensive way to show appreciation. In a TikTok with over 312,000 views, an Amazon delivery driver shows what she got in the mail from the company, sparking debate in the comments.

The TikToker, Sonora (@sonoraduhh_), puts on a red and white Santa hat while she sits in the driver’s seat of her delivery car. The hat includes the Amazon logo on the white, fluffy band.

“Look what Amazon gave us today,” she says, laughing.

The caption reads, “A Christmas bonus would have been nice tho.”

Shoppers express their gratitude

In the comments of the TikTok, many shoppers equated hardworking Amazon drivers to Santa, the fictional Christmas gift-bearer.

“Y’all the real Santa Clause,” one wrote.

“Nah, shoutout to all delivery drivers today. Y’all the real MVPS of Christmas,” another said.

Another commenter called out that customers can leave a $5 tip—paid by Amazon—for their driver through the Amazon app. But this isn’t a permanent function in the app—Amazon only runs it during the holidays.

Others criticize driver holiday compensation

According to the hiring platform Indeed, most Amazon drivers make between $15 and $22 an hour on average, depending on their route and whether they’re contractors or full-time. In some cases, route drivers can make over $80 an hour. Drivers on the platform report that they do not receive holiday pay or cash bonuses.

Other viewers commented on the gifted Santa hat, sharing divided opinions.

“That’s cute! I love that y’all get merch! We don’t, but I’m happy someone does!” one wrote.

“The worst part is with their logo on it, they can write those off for taxes,” another pointed out.

“It’s not enough,” a third said.

Other workers shared the “worst” holiday gifts they’ve received from their companies.

“Worked at a billion-dollar factory, and the CEO mailed us a card with their family’s Christmas picture. Every year. I used it as a dustpan,” one said.

“I’m a nurse at a hospital, and we get nothing except an email thanking us for being an employee,” another wrote.

“My job fired me… lmao,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sonora via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We also emailed Amazon for further information.

