‘I have never experienced such racist behavior’: Amazon driver says she was assaulted by resident of ‘affluent’ apartment complex

An Amazon delivery driver went viral after she posted a video of an apartment complex resident allegedly harassing and pushing up against her while she attempted to deliver a package.

TikTok account Red Rose Media (@_redrosemedia) shared the harrowing interaction filmed inside The Belle Meade at River Oaks, a Houston, Texas, apartment complex. The video has been viewed over 701,000 times as of Friday.

In the video, the resident can be seen holding her phone up and pressing herself against the delivery driver several times.

“We’ve had thieves here and you’re a thief!” the woman said while pushing herself against the driver.

As the driver attempted to get away, it seemed the elderly woman slammed her against a wall while claiming that the driver was “attacking” her. The driver continued to request security, but another resident threatened to call them on her.

The TikToker explained in the video description, “I’m pressing charges on her, and have already filed the police report, so I am hoping to get the apartment security footage. But the building has not been helpful so far.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker gave viewers an update.

“So I’m the Amazon driver. I just want to give a quick update,” she says. “I have not found the Karen who assaulted me. I have heard from the investigator, no new information on this Karen or anything, but they did have a lot of nice questions about my employee Amazon number. They want me to send a picture of my Amazon vest. Basically, prove that I work for Amazon. Nothing, no word on the assault that happened to me. I will keep y’all updated. I really appreciate all the support. I am seeking legal advice or any leads y’all have. I did file a police report the night of, but I wasn’t contacted by the investigator until yesterday which was 10 days after the assault happened.”

Viewers were appalled by how the residents treated her.

“Young lady your Mom n Grandma should be proud. I’m sorry you had to go through that. You handled that with kindness she didn’t deserve. Respect!” one wrote.

“I’m also an Amazon delivery driver and idk if I could’ve practiced the patience you did. You are amazing and I hope you get full justice!” another added.

A third added, “So sorry this happened to you! It’s absolutely appalling. I hope they are held accountable!”

