‘You are not going anywhere’: ‘Karen’ accuses man of stealing her Amazon package

A TikToker recorded a “Karen” accusing him of stealing her Amazon package in an Atlanta apartment building, drawing nearly 12 million views on the platform.

In the original video, captured by Ce Ce Craig (@cececraig1), a woman in a blue jacket is seen holding an opened Amazon package and is already screaming at the person behind the camera, presumably Craig.

“I’m tempted to check your pockets. In fact, I’m calling the fucking police,” the woman screams at the camera.

As Craig attempts to move away from her and towards the elevators, the woman attempts to block him in the hallway. “You are not going anywhere,” she screams.

The woman repeatedly gets in Craig’s face and threatens to report them for stealing to the landlord.

“Empty your fucking pockets,” she yells at one point, accusing Craig of taking the jewelry that was in the package.

Bystanders eventually alleviate the tense situation, as a man in a green sweatshirt takes the woman in the blue jacket away and another woman stands up for Craig.

This woman tells the “Karen” to file a report if she’s so concerned, giving Craig enough time to safely get in the elevator.

Many commenters were in awe of the TikToker’s ability to remain stoic during the situation.

“Wow the fact he stayed so calm speaks volumes. I wouldn’t have been able to stay that calm,” wrote one user.

“God bless you for keeping your cool,” added another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Craig via TikTok comment for more information.