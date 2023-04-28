‘I’m an Aldi’s fan now’: Aldi customer shows how almost everything in store is food-dye free

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that all foods from Aldi are free of artificial dyes.

Stitching with a video from TikTok user @tgarcia1021 that lays out this claim, TikToker Stella Williams (@thestellawilliams) travels to her local Aldi to investigate.

Upon looking at the labels, she discovers that Aldi does appear to not allow artificial dyes in their stores.

“I’m an Aldi’s fan now,” Williams says.

Williams also notes that name-brand foods will still occasionally have food dye. However, she claims that all Aldi-brand products are free of artificial dyes.

So is this claim true? According to Aldi’s website, it is.

“We removed certified synthetic colors, added MSG, and partially hydrogenated oils from all of our exclusive brand food products in 2015,” the site reads. “These reformulated products are the exact same high-quality and taste shoppers expect from ALDI exclusive brands.”

While most food dyes are considered safe in low doses, “Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 may contain contaminants that are known cancer-causing substances. Benzidine, 4-aminobiphenyl and 4-aminoazobenzene are potential carcinogens that have been found in food dyes,” reads an article in Healthline by Becky Bell, MS, RD.

Many places have also placed restrictions on artificial dyes, or require manufacturers to produce warning labels on products that contain artificial coloring.

For example, in the European Union, any food containing the coloring agents Tartrazine (E102), Quinoline Yellow (E104), Sunset Yellow (E110), Carmoisine (E122), Ponceau 4R (E124), and Allura Red (E129) must carry a warning that the dye in question “may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.”

Furthermore, there are many dyes that are banned or restricted in the EU that can still be added to foods and drinks in the United States.

As a result of these restrictions and consumer demand for fewer dyes, several brands have voluntarily begun removing artificial dyes from their food. For example, Kraft removed artificial dyes from its Mac and Cheese in 2015, making the switch earlier than expected to prove to customers that they wouldn’t notice the difference.

Back on TikTok, users shared their thoughts on Aldi’s push to remove artificial dyes.

“Proves that things can still be cheap & better for u,” one user wrote.

“Sooo they can make food good, good looking, AND cheap but the rest of the companies just choose not to smh,” another echoed.

We’ve reached out to Aldi and Stella Williams via email.