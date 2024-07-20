‘I promise the drink package is worth it’: Woman uses Walmart’s Equate mouthwash to getting alcohol on cruise ship, leaving viewers torn

A woman uses Walmart’s Equate mouthwash as a hack to getting alcohol on her cruise ship. But this tactic—and her decision to reveal it on TikTok—left viewers torn.

TikTok user Bre (@breraven) posted a video recently from the desk of a cruise ship. In her hand is a bottle of Equate Fresh Breath Oral Rinse, which she holds up so you can see the bottle in the foreground and ocean in the background. Saxophonist Jonny Diggens plays in the background as she pours the liquid into the bottle cap.

In the text overlay, Bre writes, “You’re on a cruise. You finally got your bags delivered to your room. Your ‘mouthwash’ is still in there. You can finally begin your trip. Life’s good.”

Cruise packages are notoriously expensive and in some cases can be accompanied by some fine print. So it’s therefore unsurprising that numerous TikTokers have gone viral for posting hacks designed to help travelers sneak alcohol on board in their luggage. Like a couple who shared that they used water bottles to sneak liquor onto a Royal Carribean cruise.

Should you sneak alcohol aboard a cruise in mouthwash bottles?

Not everybody is able to get away with it, however. Last summer, a woman had her bag confiscated by cruise ship security after trying to board with a bottle of alcohol inside. Some people blamed TikTok for increased security checks on cruises. A cruise expert says you should never bring alcohol aboard, and instead check the rules about bringing a bottle of wine or champagne.

Bre’s video has amassed 1.1 million views as of Saturday. In the comments, users remain torn between admiring the hack and wanting Bre to keep the secret to herself so others can potentially use it.

One user wrote, “& it comes with its own shot glass.”

A second user wrote, “Minty liquor. Yum lol. I did this once.. thought I cleaned it out so good. I was wrong now I know get the plain mouthwash.”

A third user wrote, “Works every time! But please delete it before they start checking.”

Someone else wrote, “I promise the drink package is worth it!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Bre via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.