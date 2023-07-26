‘The drink package is worth it’: Customer shows hack for sneaking alcohol onto Royal Caribbean cruise. Does it work?

A couple went viral on TikTok after sharing how cruise-goers can sneak alcohol onto the ship.

Nay and Mil (@nayandmil), a couple, posted the video, which had over two million views as of Wednesday morning. In it, they showed viewers how they snuck alcohol onto a Royal Caribbean Cruise. The trick? Fill plastic water bottles with tequila—or your preferred liquor.

“When they thought we weren’t gonna bring our own alcohol on the cruise,” the account wrote via text overlay. In another clip, the couple said that they were able to sneak the bottles on-board because the cruise line let them bring a case of water onto the ship.

Apparently the gambit worked.

“We made it in lmao,” the duo wrote in the accompanying video caption.

In the comments, however, viewers weren’t as excited about Nay and Mil’s plan.

“And this is why they won’t allow us to bring water on the boat anymore,” one commenter wrote.

“We did this one time and the liquor basically ate the plastic and tasted terrible,” another said.

“Literally on [a] cruise now and they made everyone throw away bottled water they brought from home,” a third person shared.

Besides viewers insisting this hack is useless—and potentially dangerous—other commenters noted that the cruise’s drink package is a better deal.

“Lol, the drink package allows you to drink way more than that for free,” one user said.

“The drink package is worth it,” another agreed.

“That’s wayyyy to much work for me. I will gladly spend my money on the drink package,” a third person said.

In response to one of the comments, Nay and Mil said they filled their water bottles with alcohol because it saved them “mad money.”

“Way better than drinking the same liquor every night,” the duo added.

The Royal Caribbean website states that guests may bring non-alcoholic beverages as carry-on items. Non-alcoholic beverages may not exceed 12 standard (17 oz.) cans, bottles, or cartons per stateroom.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nay and Mil via TikTok comment.