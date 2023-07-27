‘Ppl are saying – you shouldn’t trust it… Ok – those ppl can pass on it’: Viewers defend Airbnb guests who left alcohol behind

Guests leave behind all kinds of things at their Airbnb rentals but one host recently received a huge bonus as she revealed in a viral TikTok video.

“When you walk into a rental and you think you score,” TikToker Koleagal (@koleagal) says in the short clip, panning over a pile of left-behind groceries.

“Then you look and you know you really scored,” she adds. The video shows several high-end, mostly full liquor bottles on the opposite counter of the Airbnb’s kitchen. A bottle of Hornitos tequila can be seen, as well as Grey Goose and Tito’s vodka. A box, presumably full of Crown Royal whiskey, sits nearby. Several unopened cans of Modelo lager beer rest on the counter as well.

Koleagal goes on to show the inside of the rental’s refrigerator, which is stuffed full of juices, fresh fruits, and condiments. “Been a while since I was left a ton of goodies,” the Airbnb host notes in the caption.

The video has been viewed over 334,000 times, and viewers had a lot to say in the comments.

Some seemed less than impressed with the Airbnb “score,” with one writing,”I wouldn’t touch anything already opened; or sealed, for that matter.”

But most of the other comments were congratulatory.

“Cheers! They definitely had good taste [in] libations,” one user wrote.

“I was left [something] like this once my freshman year of college when I was broke and my bf and [my] bellies were full,” another commenter added.

One viewer explained that when she rents an Airbnb, she also tends to leave unopened food and liquor behind. “I always leave anything I didn’t open as far as food. Open, I throw away. Liquor, I leave if [I’m] flying.”

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Ppl are saying – you shouldn’t trust it… Ok – those ppl can pass on it. But I LITERALLY see a kitchen just like mine or my bff… We left these 4 U!”

Kolegal responded with an explanation of how she maintains a set of standards when it comes to consuming left-behind liquor and food: “We can judge by the [way the] house looks. Extremely messy/dirty house: The food goes right into the trash. It is a judgment call. Today was a score.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the Airbnb host via TikTok comment for further information.