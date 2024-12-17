‘I would’ve expected O’Reilly’s to go outta business first’: Expert says Advance Auto Parts is having a close out sale. Here’s what you need to stock up on

A car expert is going viral on TikTok after revealing that certain Advance Auto Parts locations are closing.

Frankie Lopez (@frankiedaautotech), a mechanic, said he was taking advantage of the closing sale and buying items for his shop.

“If you need anything for your car come to Advance Auto Parts,” he advertised in the text overlay of his clip. As of Monday, his video showcasing which parts were discounted by the store amassed more than 704,800 views.

Customer takes advantage of Advance Auto Parts sale

In his video, Lopez said that Advance Auto Parts’ closing sale made most of the store’s remaining inventory “cheap.”

“Advance Auto Parts are closing, guys,” he said. “If you guys need stuff for your car, come get it. Everything is cheap.”

Lopez said that he had already made one large purchase for spark plugs, alternators, and wheel hubs. While he didn’t reveal how much he paid for these parts, they’re typically expensive. A set of spark plugs can cost between $16 to $100, according to Kelley Blue Book. Alternators usually cost a couple hundred dollars.

But, Lopez noted, not everyone is free to take advantage of the store’s closing sale. That’s because only Advance Auto Parts locations on the West Coast are closing down, he said.

“So if you’re on the West Coast, come get your 80% off everything,” Lopez advertised. “Everything must go.”

Lopez added that he planned to go back to his car shop with a list of items he needed and then return to the store to buy more.

Advance Auto Parts closes hundreds of stores

According to media reports, Advance Auto Parts is closing more than 700 locations to shore up the company’s finances. That comes after the company’s stock shares slid more than 5% in premarket trading, per CNN.

While the company has not shared which specific locations are shutting down, the closures will affect about 500 corporate-owned locations and 200 independently-owned locations.

According to Yahoo Finance, the closures will affect Advance Auto Parts’ California locations. The store will shutter four distribution centers as well.

“Our four distribution centers on the West Coast serve a lower concentration of stores,” Advance Auto Parts CEO Shane O’Kelly reportedly said in a recent earnings call. “We believe that investing in other core areas of the business will help deliver stronger profitability.”

Viewers express skepticism toward store prices

In the comments section of Lopez’s video, several users said that they didn’t know whether they should take advantage of the closing sale, in part, because there’s no avenue to return faulty products.

“0 warranty no thanks,” one user wrote.

“I work here and can confirm this is true but sadly no warranties and all sales are final,” another warned.

Others added that they could find similarly low prices at other auto shops.

“Rock auto prices are by far better no more 3rd party,” one viewer said.

“So they’re just selling parts at ‘normal’ price?” another questioned. “Because they were already 3x more expensive than RockAuto for the same brand.”

“I’ve NEVER been inside Advance,” a third user admitted. “I go to AutoZone and O’Reilly’s.”

Meanwhile, some viewers said they couldn’t believe that the store was going out of business.

“I would’ve expected O’Reilly’s to go out of business first,” one man quipped.

“They just got here and they closing?” another asked.

“Man I thought Autozone was gonna be the first one to go,” a third user wrote. “NONE of the staff know what they’re doing unless you get lucky.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lopez via TikTok comment and to Advance Auto Parts through email.

