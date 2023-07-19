‘Not you outside on your whole shift’: Burger King worker announces she’s going to sweep outside. She spends her whole shift outside. She doesn’t sweep

To some, the workplace feels like jail. One Burger King worker recently showcased that feeling in a series of vignettes she shared online.

Burger King worker and popular TikTok creator @baldhead_nay shared her thoughts about being at work and not really being happy about it in a video that was viewed 470,000 times since it was posted on July 9.

In it, she showed herself initially trying to eat and drink without being bothered by others. “I’m starting to learn that when life gives you lemons, you take them lemons and you squeeze them so hard to get that juice into somebody’s eyeballs,” she started.

She then moved to a retreat outside the Burger King but still on the store grounds.

She sang the “I’m out of town, thuggin’ with my rounds” couplet from Sexyy Redd and Tay Keith’s “Pound Town,” before considering, “I wish.” She then remarked there will be no out-of-town trips for her—thuggin’ or otherwise—if she keeps working at Burger King.

She also observed, “The hat don’t even fit me. That’s how you know the job don’t.”

She then announced to a co-worker that she’ll be “sweeping outside.” She went outside but doesn’t sweep. She doesn’t really appear to be doing any work. The video then wrapped up with her eating.

Many commenters find her content humorous and resonate with how she acts at work.

“Not you outside on your whole shift,” said one commenter, adding laughing emoji.

“I’m about to sweep outside has me so dead,” added another.

“Me when I worked at BK,” shared another, finding the content relatable. “I asked to use the bathroom and ran the hell out and never came back.”

@baldhead_nay has 182,000 followers, and her most popular videos are often at and about her job at Burger King. In one of her most viral videos, she expressed disappointment about the wages being lower than she’d expected.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @baldhead_nay via TikTok comment and to Burger King via email.