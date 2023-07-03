‘We only get paid $13.25’: Burger King worker says job was advertised at $16 an hour. She didn’t find out her wage was less until after she started

A Burger King employee who was reluctant to even work at the store says she didn’t discover her wage was significantly less than advertised until after she started the job.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, user Nay (@baldhead_nay) says she discovered that she was making $2.75 less than she was initially made to believe.

“I do not care,” Nay says in her video, which has been viewed 453,200 times since it was first posted Friday. “I do not care simply because I know it’s not going to last forever. I got faith in myself and God.”

Some viewers celebrated her positive attitude, while others who worked at Burger King revealed the wages they earn. “It’s $15 an hour where I’m at,” user @mwuahsheila wrote, describing “strict” store rules at their location.

“This 13.85 ain’t for me no more,” another concurred.

A third revealed that, when they started working in the fast food industry, wages were only $7.25. “These kids today really have it good,” the commenter claimed.

Others pointed to the cost of inflation, arguing that a $13 starting pay often doesn’t match rising costs of living today. “Now it’s $6 for a gallon of milk $3.49 for a gallon of gas. When the wage was 7.25 the gas was $1-$2 a gallon,” another commenter stated.

As of May 2022, wages for fast food and counter workers across the U.S. averaged $13.53, with average annual earnings totaling to $28,130, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Broken down further, the bottom 10% of fast food workers earned just $10.17 hourly, while the top 10% made $17 hourly.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nay via Instagram direct message.