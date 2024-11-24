‘Where can I find the Sequoia deal?’: Expert says lease these 7 cars for the best possible Black Friday deal. Here’s why—and how

This expert believes they found seven Black Friday car deals that are absolute home runs if you want to lease a new car.

Black Friday was once known for getting up early Friday morning and camping out outside department stores to score a crazy deal on a big screen TV. Now with the growth and efficiency of e-commerce shopping, customers no longer need to camp out in the cold to get great deals.

Most companies nowadays start Black Friday saving a week before and continue the saving til Cyber Monday. So do these Black Friday savings include the car industry? Absolutely.

Over the last few years, resale value of used cars has skyrocketed. Dealerships are now able to sell used cars for more than traditionally in the past. With this in mind, dealerships have incentivized car buyers to look into leasing new cars in hopes to resale at higher price used when the lease wraps up.

This TikTok posted by @hellomatthewlong showcases the seven best Black Friday car deals offered with three-year leases.

What are the seven Black Friday car deals?

2024 Toyota Tacoma SR 5 Trim 2025 Lexus NX450h 2024 Toyota Tundra SR5 Trim 2025 Mini Countryman SE all4 Honda Ridgeline RTL Trim Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo 2025 Toyota Sequoia

What was the search criteria for these deals?

The content creator determined these with the 1% lease rule in mind. This rules advocates paying 1% of the MSPR for monthly car payments. For instance, if a MSRP car value of $40,000, the buyer should strive to have the a monthly payment be $400.

The search criteria for these deals included a three-year lease, 10-12K miles, zero down payment with a Tier 1 credit score (725 and up). These deals mentioned in the TikTok do not include the price of tax, tag, and title. Which will mean if won’t be completely driven away without spending a dime.

How do I find these Black Friday car deals?

All of these deals will be based on where you are regionally and the inventory that area has. To figure this out, be sure to check the company’s website with listed inventory or call your local dealership.

On each website, you can set the same criteria as the content creator and see what options are available in your area. The criteria being used in the TikTok is listed below.

three-year lease

10-12K miles for lease

Zero down payment

Tier 1 credit score 725 and up

Tax, tag, and title were not considered in these quotes.

Below is a full breakdown of each deal and links to complete the search yourself.

So what did the viewers think about Black Friday car deals?

“I’m finding so many of these deals are on trim levels that don’t exist or are very hard to find,” one user shared

“So not 0 down. Still have to pay the in fees. Tax, title, license, and first payment,” one user commented.

“I would love to see a video where you walk into a dealer and actually get these prices,” another user added.

“A ‘deal’ should never be used when discussing renting a car for $779 a month,” one user countered.

“Isn’t this dealer specific, though? I’ve called my dealer near me and they said you have to put money down for any type of lease,” one person questioned.

This TikTok has more than 632.6K views with over 9.5K likes.

The Daily Dot contacted @hellomatthewlong over email and TikTok messenger.

