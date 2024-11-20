‘This is how my love for Stanley ends’: Woman issues warning on Stanley cups after seeing what happened to her $60 tumbler less than 1 month later

A TikToker’s frustration with her Stanley tumbler has sparked discussion, as she calls out the brand for refusing to cover damage to her $60 cup under warranty. In her TikTok video, which has since garnered over 105,400 views, user @francis.mommyy speaks directly to the brand.

Featured Video

“Stanley. Count your [expletive] days, count your [expletive] days,” she begins.

The TikToker goes on to explain her frustration with the pricey tumbler.

“Tell me why I bought this $60 tumbler,” she says, “less than a month ago.”

Advertisement

She says she contacted Stanley’s customer service after noticing a chipping issue but was met with a less-than-helpful response.

“I reached out to them today or yesterday,” she explains. “Because of this,” she says, pointing to a chipped section on the bottom of her Stanley cup.

“It’s chipping… less than a month ago, and it’s chipping… and they’re like, we don’t cover that,” she concludes. “$60 tumbler, OK?”

How common is the issue with Stanley tumblers?

Other chipping-related complaints online suggest this isn’t an isolated incident.

Advertisement

For example, Reddit user Most_Roll4998 posted in the subreddit r/StanleyCups, reporting their two-week-old Olivia Rodrigo collab Stanley Cup’s paint is already chipping.

Additionally, TikTok’s “Stanley Tumbler Chipped Paint” tag is filled with videos from frustrated Stanley Cup owners dealing with similar issues.

However, although Stanley does offer a warranty for their products, its official website states a couple of caveats.

“This warranty also does not apply to: Normal wear & tear (i.e., scratches, dents, blemishes from use)”, they write. “Defects or damage resulting from (1) any failure to follow the care & use instructions, (2) accidents, (3) post-purchase modifications to the product (for example, engraving, accessories etc.), abuse, misuse, or neglect.”

Advertisement

Viewers sound off

In the comments, users shared their own experiences with defects.

“Girl the same thing happened to me at target and I made a video too about it,” said one user.

“I swear, they covered a very minor cosmetic defect in one of my cups, sent a completely new cup,” shared another. “I know they can’t replace the Elphaba cup but they should do SOMETHING!”

Advertisement

“Really my lid broke and they covered that,” wrote a third. “Write them again lifetime warranty is lifetime warranty.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @francis.mommyy via TikTok comment. We’ve also contacted Stanley via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.