‘My break don’t start till I get my food’: Worker says 30-minute lunches should be illegal after having to eat Bojangles in car on way back to work

There’s a ton of debate surrounding lunch breaks and how long they should be. Work It Daily compared the one-hour lunch break and the 30-minute lunch break, coming to the conclusion the one-hour lunch break is better.

TikToker Daniel (@zac.daniel) would likely agree. Daniel filmed a TikTok of himself eating Bojangles in the car on his way back to work after running out of time on his 30-minute lunch break. “30-minute lunches should be illegal because why do I have to eat like this otw back to work???” he questioned via the text overlay.

The video was viewed over 130,000 times, and commenters weighed in on the lunch break debate.

The top commenter suggested 30 minutes would be enough if Daniel made his own lunch as opposed to picking up Bojangles. Others claimed they don’t officially go on break until their food is in front of them and they are ready to eat.

“No cause a hour lunch is the worse I rather just get out 30 mins earlier,” TikToker @prisy09__ said.

@prisy09__ falls into the camp of workers who’d prefer to get out of work earlier if that’s a possibility. However, the cons of the 30-minute lunch break seem to outweigh the pros, according to Work It Daily. The career coaching platform claims the 30-minute lunch break has the potential to hinder productivity as workers may not get a chance to fully unplug if they don’t have time to step away from their desks. Furthermore, there’s a better chance for workers to get a healthy meal if they have a longer break, which is beneficial for both the employees and employers as healthy lunches mean energy that can be sustained.

