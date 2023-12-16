Man accuses companies of ‘gaslighting’ customers over shrinkflation after trying to buy tortilla chip bag

Shrinkflation has claimed its latest victim: Late July Snacks tortilla chips.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user Brandon Wenerd (@brandonwenerd) called out the company for producing a bag of chips that had “three… in the whole bag.” Based in Los Angeles, Wenerd recorded himself walking through the aisle of a nondescript grocery store before stopping at the chips.

“Companies are out here gaslighting us into thinking shrinkflation isn’t real,” he said. Then he showed viewers evidence to prove his point. “A woman literally laughed at me when I picked this up,” he added, presenting a bag of Late July Organic Chia Quinoa Tortilla Chips.

“There’s like three chips in the whole bag,” Wenerd said.

Indeed, since the bag was partially see-through, it was evident that it wasn’t full. Instead, a handful of chips sat at the bottom of the package surrounded by mostly air.

“Was really excited to see my favorite tortilla chips were on sale, but it didnt last long,” Wenerd wrote in the accompanying video caption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wenerd via TikTok comment and to Late July Snacks through its online contact form. As of Saturday morning, Wenerd’s video had over 2.5 million views.

In the comments, many users affirming the effects of shrinkflation on their favorite brands and food items.

“I opened a ‘family size’ bag today,” one person said. “I think it meant it was a family of 7 chips.”

“Powerade doesn’t come in a 32 oz. size anymore, it’s 28 oz. But it’s sold at the 32 oz. price,” another added.

“I buy flavored seltzer waters and they always used to be 12 pack,” a third viewer said. “Now they are all 8 pack for the same price they were!”

“Bacon packages are 12 oz now. Still the same price as 16 oz used to be,” a fourth person added.

Wenerd is not the first content creator to make a TikTok highlighting the effects of shrinkflation. One user showed how Betty Crocker reportedly reduced the size of its cake mix. Another Walmart shopper exposed Kraft Mac and Cheese for decreasing the size of its dinner box, leading to a reduction in product. Meanwhile, a third TikToker raked in viewers after opening a personal-sized bag of Doritos—only to discover it contained five chips.