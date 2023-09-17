‘You used to make 24 cupcakes’: Baker exposes Betty Crocker ‘shrinkflation’ after product size decreases

A user on TikTok has called out Betty Crocker after discovering an alleged change in their portion sizes.

In a video with over 26,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Kristen (@kris10k6) shows what she says is an older box of Betty Crocker cake mix.

“You used to make 24 cupcakes,” she says, showing the cooking instructions on the back of the box. She then pans to other boxes of cake mix. “Now, new packaging, and you make only 21, up to 23, cupcakes.”

The TikToker also notes that the net weight of the product has changed, from 432 grams to 375 grams.

“I have a scoop I use and it was perfect for 24,” she adds in a comment. “Now I have to make a box and a half of mix to get my 24 with some extras.”

In the comments, many users cited this as an example of “shrinkflation.” For context, “shrinkflation” is “the practice of reducing a product’s amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price,” per Merriam-Webster.

“Shrinkflation, they keep the price the same for a bit while decreasing the size. Soon the price will go up for the smaller size,” explained a commenter.

This is a common topic of discussion on TikTok. For example, one user called out a popular supermarket chain for allegedly adding more sauce to pad the weight of their frozen chicken wings. Another showed the paltry amount of chips he received in a bag of Doritos. A further user documented multiple instances of shrinkflation, from Pringles to Starbucks sandwiches, and more.

Others in the comments section simply shared their own shrinkflation experiences.

“Whipping cream now comes in 236ml instead of 250ml….like why recipes call for 250ml now i have to buy the big one which costs way more,” a user shared.

“The recipe I was using called for 1/5 cups. THEY DONT EVEN MAKE 1/5 MEASURING CUPS,” offered another. “Playing us like a fiddle.”

“Yeah and if you have recipes that call for a cake mix they will now not turn out due to the smaller mix,” noted a third. “shrinkflation at its best.”

The Daily Dot reached out to General Mills via its website contact form and Kristen via TikTok comment.