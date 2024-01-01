‘I considered quitting my full-time, good job to go back to serving’: Woman cries after working 3 jobs and still not making enough

“Does anyone else feel like they’re absolutely f—king drowning financially?”

A TikTok posted by Jourdan (@jourdan.skirha) last week immediately resonated with a slew of millennials who know too well the struggle of doing everything “right” and still feeling like all they’re doing is falling behind.

“I have three jobs. And I’m still f—king struggling,” she said, fighting back tears. “And I’m just getting myself farther and farther into credit card debt, because I don’t have enough after the first of the month to avoid using it. It just isn’t working.”

Jourdan’s plight is one that’s becoming more and more familiar as millennials reach the age where things are supposed to have come together. An estimated 61% of millennials have what has been rebranded as “side hustles,” otherwise known as additional jobs because, as is true for Jourdan, a single full-time job simply does not cover the cost of living.

“I have seriously considered quitting my full-time good job to go back to serving, because at least I can…use my personality and try to get more money than minimum wage or what an ‘entry-level’ job pays people nowadays,” she admitted, while adding that she doesn’t know whether service industry workers are actually doing well right now either. “It’s f—king sick.”

Part of the reason she made her TikTok, she said, is that she wanted to know if she’s the only one struggling to this extent—seeming particularly frustrated that things didn’t used to seem this hard.

“My credit used to be f—king phenomenal. Credit card bill? Paid it all off, every single time. It’s not like that. It can’t be like that anymore,” she said.

Unfortunately, Jourdan is not at all alone with this dilemma. There were an overwhelming number of stories from people in their late 20s and 30s of financial instability that doesn’t appear to have an obvious cause or a simple solution. And while that may be reassuring, it does speak to the larger problems going on in society that have left so many as tearfully frustrated as this TikToker.

“32, living on my own, make 6 figures and I’m still living paycheck to paycheck. Balance transfers save me on credit card debt,” wrote @samthatigerr.

“I feel you. I’m 32, work in finance making decent money. No kids. No luxury apartment and I live paycheck to paycheck,” @lovelylashondra agreed. “You’re not alone. Stay strong.”

Another viewer said that “at almost 29 this is the brokest I’ve been since I graduated college 7 years ago.”

@jourdskir I just want to know if any other single millenials are in the same boat as me or if im the huge problem. ♬ original sound – jourdan.skirha

While most of the responses were commiseration and support, there were a few trying to turn the blame back around at Jourdan by pointing out that she must not be spending the absolute bare minimum to get by because her nails have been professionally done—the kind of complaint often lobbed at people who have the audacity to talk about financial struggles without playing the part to others’ unrealistic expectations.

But when you can’t seem to get ahead, no matter what you do, depriving yourself of small things that make life a little more bearable can be the worse option.

Or as @courtmilesxo put it: “Everyone pointing out her nails but fail to realize we should be able to do nice things for ourselves while still affording necessities.”

