A Walmart shopper went viral on TikTok after showing how the store reserved the meat it sells.

Featured Video

TikTok user @nae3ae, who lives in Kentucky, said she was shopping at her local Walmart when she saw that its New York strip steaks were locked in what looked like chains.

“Not Walmart having a whole lock system!!” @nae3ae wrote in the text overlay of her clip.

In the accompanying video caption, @nae3ae clarified that she wasn’t at a so-called “ghetto” Walmart location. She suggested she couldn’t comprehend why the steak package would be encased and tied up.

Advertisement

“Times are tough!! Never seen something like this before,” @nae3ae wrote.

Content creators notice that Walmart’s produce is locked up

According to various reports, Walmart has been locking up meat products at select stores for some time now.

In February 2022, a TikTok user named Michael said that the steaks at his Florida-area Walmart were similarly contained. According to a Newsweek write-up, Michael said that $20 ribeye steaks were covered in an electronic security lock to prevent theft.

Advertisement

In August 2023, a third Walmart shopper said she found locked-up steaks in Walmart’s meat section. Similar to @nae3ae’s TikTok video, the steaks in the 2023 clip were covered by some sort of woven pattern that resembled a fence.

Why are Walmart’s steaks locked up?

Though Walmart hasn’t commented on this publicly, it’s likely that it’s locking up its most expensive meat to prevent theft. Some have alleged, too, that Walmart did this as a result of inflation.

Indeed, chaining up its merchandise makes it harder to leave with it without paying. But while this might deter theft, locking up products does come with its fair share of downsides.

Advertisement

According to a 2023 report from Fast Company, locking up items can alienate customers who are made to feel like criminals.

It can also lead to an uptick in online shopping. Fast Company said it produced data showing that 89% of Gen Z respondents said that they’d be more likely to stop shopping at in-person stores that incorporate anti-theft methods.

Viewers express shock at Walmart’s theft prevention

In the comments section of @nae3ae’s video, several users said they were similarly in awe at the lengths Walmart went to to prevent theft.

Advertisement

“I have no words,” one user said.

“I am weak lol,” another added.

“PLSSS WHERE IS THIS,” a third user questioned.

Others rightly pointed out that, in addition to groceries, Walmart also sells scissors and other similarly sharp items that could be used to pick the lock.

Advertisement

“Lol just need some wire cutters,” one user quipped.

“Pick that lock,” another echoed.

“Wire cutters,” a third person added, followed by a string of laughing emoji.

And some noted that other stores implemented similar anti-theft measures.

Advertisement

“At Safeway, they locked up the $8 cheap tequila but not the $40 pinot,” one viewer shared.

“I’ve seen something similar at Kroger,” another viewer said.

“Even in my small town they did lock up the prime rib and I understand why,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @nae3ae and to Walmart for comment.

Advertisement

@nae3ae I wasn’t even at the ghetto one 😭 times are tough!! Never seen something like this before 😆 ♬ original sound – NaeBae

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.