‘No problem’: Mechanic shares hack for when the body of your car doesn’t clip together. All it takes is 2 items

Working on your own car can be intimidating, especially if you are not used to dealing with nuts and bolts. Yet going to the mechanic for even a minor repair can be costly.

So what should you do when two body parts of your car detach? Consider this car hack, for starters.

In an Instagram Reel with more than 17.4 million views, Emmanuel (@my_mobile_mechanic) showcases how to use a zip tie and washer to complete this simple car repair.

How do you use a washer and zip tie to clip your car back together?

In the video, Emmanuel reveals how you can reattach two car body parts together with a zip tie and a washer.

The mechanic demonstrates by placing the washer at the end of the zip tie. After placing the washer at the end, he sends the zip tie through the car holes connecting the two body parts. Once the zip tie is through the holes, another zip is used to secure the first zip tie in place. After securing the two zip ties together, the excess tie is trimmed off.

Using a washer and zip ties can be used as a practical solution alternative when clips aren’t readily available.

As Emmanuel told Daily Dot, “My mission is to show everyday people that car repairs don’t have to be intimidating or expensive. A lot of my content is about finding creative, affordable solutions that anyone can try. Even without a shop full of tools. The zip tie and washer trick in my video is a practical solution to hold things together until you can get the proper clip. I want people to feel confident working on their own vehicles and know that small fixes can make a big difference.”

Will this car hack replace using clips?

As Emmanuel told the Daily Dot, this is a simple alternative until clips can be installed. Many of the comments bombarded Emmanuel’s car hack suggesting to buy clips instead.

“Go to a hardware store and buy the right clip for the price of both of those washers,” one Instagram commenter added.

This is the correct answer on paper. And you can get automotive clip kits on Amazon, tools included, for under $20. But using Emmanuel’s car hack is the convenient option as most people will have zip ties and a washer lying around somewhere.

Ultimately, both of these options will work. One is a simple car hack while the other involves more specific tools. At the end of the day, all that matters is that the car repair happens.

What did the viewers think of this car hack?

“My truck is 95% zip tied,” one shared.

“Looks factory,” one added.

This Instagram Reel has more than 275,000 likes.

