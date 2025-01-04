‘Now THIS is customer service’: Dunkin’ worker receives shipment from Heinz. She can’t believe she has to do this to every ketchup packet

In a viral TikTok, a Dunkin’ worker showed how they went above and beyond when she received sticky ketchup packets from Heinz.

Dunkin’ employee Nevaeh (@sm0kinp0t) posted a TikTok showing her washing ketchup packets in a bucket at her St. Louis location.

“Don’t mind me just washing ketchup packets (Heinz sent us the stickiest ketchup packets ever),” wrote Nevaeh in the text overlay.

The viral video clip has grossed over 6.2 million views as of Saturday.

Viewership Praise

Many viewers praised Nevaeh for taking the time to do this act of service.

“Girl you have no idea how much I love you for this, ” commented one viewer.

“Bless you. Fr doing God’s work. I’m tired of the sticky packets,”, stated another viewer.

What is the sticky stuff?

Many fast-food customers wonder where the packets get their stickiness from.

“It’s the lube they use in the machines, it leaks and the factory dgaf,” a viewer claimed. However, it is unclear whether this is true.

Influencer @smalltownbeautybytess asked her viewers why other major fast food restaurants have this repeated issue of sticky paçkets. She posted about her Sonic order in an Instagram Reel.

Some took to Reddit, demanding answers to the same predicament. In the r/Mcdonald’s subreddit, one customer asked why the ketchup packets at the fast-food giant were always sticky.

Commenters offered their own theories, with some speculating it probably is the result of some packets exploding during shipment. Another wrote, “Usually the ketcup packet container is help near the soda machine in DT, so usually its tea splashing or cola splashing onto them and drying.”



According to Fox2Now.com, The company has not yet found solutions for packaging that is non-recyclable and non-reusable, like their ketchup packets, but they are working towards finding them. Krajewski pointed out that new packaging will have to balance both sustainability with requirements for food safety and appearance.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nevaeh @sm0kinp0t via TikTok comment and Heinz media department via email.



