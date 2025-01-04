‘I’m a little scared right now’: Woman says she’s about to be a single mom amid ‘amicable’ divorce. Then viewers learn the truth in the comments

This story contains depictions of domestic violence.

Featured Video

A woman posted a video on TikTok asking for financial advice before an incoming divorce. A month later she was found dead.

The tragic incident was later identified as a murder suicide. In a video that has over 2.6 million views, Jennifer Sheffield, a Brandon, Mississippi, local, told her audience about her recent single status. “I am in the middle of a divorce… but my husband is being incredible.”

Sheffield emphasized that her and her husband, despite splitting, were “working together.” She asked for financial advice to handle the changes coming from the split.

Advertisement

“Everything’s great. We’re splitting everything down the middle… it is a very civil divorce,” she clarified. “I’m going to be a mom—single income right now—and he will be helping with her.”

Then, some TikTok users looked in the comments of the video to find that Sheffield, who posted less than a month ago on Dec. 10, was killed by her ex husband.

What officials have stated regarding the Sheffield case

Brandon Police Chief Joseph French told the Darkhorse Press some information pertaining to the case. French clarified that the case was ongoing but that it “appeared to be a murder suicide.”

Advertisement

Police officers came to 308 Toulon St at 7:18am on Dec. 28 and found Brandon Sheffield, 40, and Jennifer Sheffield, 30, dead upon arrival.

Family members originally called the Brandon police department to conduct a welfare check for Sheffield’s daughter after finding evidence of “foul play inside of the residence.”

According to initial reports, Sheffield shot his wife before shooting himself.

Many people swarmed Sheffield’s comment section on her last video to express their condolences. When watching the post again, however, some noticed that despite the newly single mother’s reassurances that everything was alright between her and her ex, the soon-to-be divorcee seemed somewhat restless.

Advertisement

“If you have any tips I would really appreciate it… I’m a little scared right now,” Sheffield stated in the video.

@rosefawns commented, “This is so eerie to watch knowing she’s no longer with us.”

@Bobby| The Alchemist added, “This is heartbreaking. I’m sure there were signs. I pray the daughter finds peace and resolution as she grows up.”

Advertisement

@Itsjustcathy issued a warning for those separating from their partners: “To any women who are going through a divorce, even if it seems amicable—please stay cautious.”

The Daily Dot has contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for updates on the case.