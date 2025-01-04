‘This is what happens’: Target worker issues warning for customers who decide they no longer want items in their cart

Next time you’re at Target, you may want to think twice before leaving that random item in a random aisle. This Target worker has a bone to pick with customers and explains why it’s such an inconvenience.

Featured Video

Target customers called out

“Oh it’s just one item, I’ll leave it here,” the text overlay of the TikTok posted by Target worker @cra.zee reads.

The video shows them demonstrating how customers leave items randomly placed around the store. They leave a Starbucks Frappuccino in the party decoration aisle and then act out what picking it up as an employee is like.

Advertisement

@cra.zee then proceeds to place the Frappuccino in a cart with several miscellaneous items, presumably all items they’ve gathered from tidying up around the store. The cart is filled with items such as toys, cleaning materials, shower organizers, and more.

“This is what happens when you take items that you don’t want anymore and just shuck it on a random shelf,” @cra.zee says, “and then we have to pick it up, sort it and then put it back”. They then show about 10 carts filled with random items waiting to be put back in the right place.

The video has 91,000 likes and 743,200 views as of Saturday.

What’s the big deal?

While it may seem harmless to just put something in the wrong aisle, it causes extra stress for customers and workers. Not only do the Target workers now need to do extra work sorting out dozens of carts, but customers also can’t find the items they need.

Advertisement

“No wonder sometimes we’re out of stuff because it’s just sitting here,” @cra.zee says.

According to Unleashed, an inventory managing software company, misplaced inventory by customers and staff is one of the top 4 reasons a store’s inventory may not be accurate. Other common reasons are inventory shrinkage, human error, and mismanaged returns.

The Daily Dot has previously covered annoying things Target customers do, like “double tapping” when doing pick-up orders.

Viewers weigh in

For the most part, viewers agree with @cra.zee that it’s poor etiquette and inconveniences everyone when items are randomly left around the store.

Advertisement

“What’s more infuriating is when a customer puts something random (bonus points for refrigerated/frozen item) in the checkout snack area instead of just handing it to the cashier who’s RIGHT THERE,” said a viewer.

“What’s worse is when someone puts something frozen or refrigerated on the shelf. How can people be so inconsiderate? It’s all just laziness. If you don’t know where something goes, ASK,” another viewer wrote.

“I especially hate it when they leave their empty, half empty, one time full cup of coffee or drink on the shelf. one time I walked away from my folding table, came back 2 seconds later to find a cup,” another said.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target for comment via email and to @cra.zee via TikTok message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.