‘Can you help me get some toothpaste?’: Target shopper sees sign for help with locked items. There’s just one problem

At this point, pressing a button and waiting for a worker to unlock an item from behind a store’s security glass is nothing new. But while most customers complain about workers unlocking security glass, one Target shopper decided to have a little fun with it.

While shopping at the department store, TikTok user Kimpetro (@livelaughandeatnyc) came across a statue of the store’s mascot, Bullseye, standing at a kiosk that had the sign, “Need help getting something unlocked? I can help!”

The Target customer jokingly writes, “Stop ignoring me,” in the video’s text overlay.

“Hi, can you help me get some toothpaste? Can you unlock it for me, please?” she says, addressing the statue.

Funnily enough, as the shopper is pretending to ask the statue to unlock the toothpaste, an actual Target worker goes by. However, he seems completely oblivious to what’s going on as he walks past the camera and continues on his way.

“Are you gonna unlock it or what? Why are you not moving? Stop ignoring me,” the customer jokingly asks again.

Viewers have a laugh

The video received 1 million views, and commenters were extremely amused.

“Me chatting to my villagers on animal crossing,” one person joked about the one-sided dialogue.

“Me messaging my friend at 5 am wondering why they’re not responding,” laughed another.

“I thought it was gonna be some kind of robot that actually helped you,” one person said about the disappointing outcome.

A few also clocked the real worker who walked by without bothering to ask if the customer needed an item unlocked.

“The worker who walked straight by u,” one laughed.

“The employee that walked past,” said another.

Locked glass in department stores

While this shopper was able to see the funny side of the situation, a number of customers at stores like Target and Walmart find these security measures to be a nuisance.

The Daily Dot has reported on numerous shoppers venting their frustrations on TikTok about having to wait unreasonable times for workers to unlock items for them. Additionally, many complain that workers are rude and seem annoyed when shoppers ask them to unlock the security cases.

On account of these new hurdles shoppers have to face in department stores like Target, many customers have decided to shop elsewhere. As one person in the comments section of Kimpetro’s post said, “The TOOTHPASTE! It kills me. I just go to the grocery store now.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Target via email.

