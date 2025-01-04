A Best Buy worker has gone viral after sharing a secret about a specific item at their store. In the clip, which has amassed 512,600 views, Dallas Ponzo (@dallas_ponzo) explained that there was surprise hype around the Hatch Restore 2 Alarm Clock.

He said that “not a single person” had asked him about the item in the three years he worked there. But despite this, he claims that it became the “most requested item” alongside AirPods and iPads this Christmas.

“I’m just so curious about this thing. It never sold, and suddenly, everybody’s interested in it,” he said. He then asked commenters about where they thought the hype came from.

Viewers had mixed reactions

TikTokers were unsure about the hype surrounding the alarm clock. Some suggested that an influencer might have promoted it, while others theorized that it could be connected to a viral video.

One expressed their displeasure at the subscription element of the item, writing, “The fact you also have to pay a monthly subscription is crazy.”

While another joked, “I leave my blinds half-open and it does the same thing.” A third admitted that while they initially bought the alarm clock, they “just wound up using hue lights to do basically the same thing.”

However, a few TikTokers did mention that they were happy with dupe versions of the item. “I bought a sunrise clock off Amazon for $30,” one wrote. I love it, but there’s no way I’d ever pay $169 for the Hatch alarm.”

Ponzo, Hatch, and Best Buy didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

“I would never pay for an actual Hatch, but I love my off-brand sunrise clock that cost like $30,” another added. “I sleep in a basement without windows, so its honestly really nice to have light to wake up to.”

On Amazon, the product has received rave reviews

While TikTok commenters were hardly set alight by the item, Amazon reviewers expressed a lot of enthusiasm. One reviewer called it “a game-changer for my mornings and evenings,” noting how it helped them “feel refreshed instead of groggy.”

“It’s a little pricey, but considering how much it has improved my sleep and mornings, it’s worth every penny,” they wrote.

Similarly, another review dubbed the alarm clock “life-changing,” writing, “In short, I am obsessed with my Hatch alarm clock, and I can’t recommend it enough! It is intuitive, extremely customizable, high quality, aesthetically pleasing, and I am always excited for my nighttime routine now!”

“Sure, it’s expensive,” a third added. “But if you’re tired of waking up like you’re being catapulted out of bed by an air raid siren, this little gadget might just be worth skipping a few takeout orders.”

Overall, the item has an average star rating of 4.2 out of 5 from over 2,000 customer ratings. This offers a clue as to how widespread the love of this item is, although none of these reviews provide clarity on why people are so invested in the product now.

