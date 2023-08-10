‘I can obviously tell you’re in your 30s’: 21-year-old says worker didn’t want to ID her because she looks over 30

One shopper who was excited to prove that she was indeed 21 years old was disappointed when a store worker didn’t ask to see her ID.

According to a TikTok video from creator Shreeya Mark (@shreyaamark), the worker, who should have carded her (and allowed her to explain that she had just turned 21), was convinced that the customer was actually considerably older.

The 41-second clip has pulled in more than 259,000 views and 32,900 likes since going up on Thursday. In it, the creator starts by saying, “No, because hold on,” before starting her story.

“The way I was literally at the grocery store, bought groceries, and … got an item … you had to be 21 to buy and I’m sitting there with my ID all perked up and ready,” she began.

Then, she dropped the bomb on her viewers.

“The lady was like, ‘Oh, I don’t even need to see your ID; I can obviously tell you’re in your 30s.'”

“One of the best parts of being 21 is you want people to interrogate you. You want people to take your ID and really look at it,” she went on to say.

The worker apologized, then added, “I genuinely thought you were in your 30s, like running errands.”

She concluded, “And I was like, I guess I need to get myself together a little bit.”

Commenters weighed in.

“It’s humbling when they stop asking for your ID,” one confessed, adding, “this started happening to me halfway through 21.”

“The first time I didn’t get carded I was in my late 20s,” another revealed. “The store’s policy was that they didn’t card anyone who looked 31 or older. I died inside.”

Someone had a theory about why the worker didn’t check the customer’s ID.

“It’s definitely the outfit. The pattern of the shirt specifically,” another wrote, referring to the creator’s pink shirt with thin red horizontal lines.

“Facts, it’s giving soccer mom with money,” another remarked.

Someone else added, “That’s what I was thinking too lol bc her face is giving 20s.”

Another remarked, “My grandma lives in those shirts.”

But one person saw the occasion to shoot their shot, or at least pay a compliment: “Oh my god, you’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.