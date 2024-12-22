‘Honda interior is wayyyyy nicer’: Should you go with the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander or 2025 Honda Pilot? Expert weighs in

Should you get a 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander or 2025 Honda Pilot?

Buying a car is a large investment and it takes time to consider all options. Hours of research and test drives take place to ensure your investment pays off.

With all the options out there, it can be overwhelming to pick one car. Small details such as leg room or number of cupholders can be a deciding factor to buy or to skip.

So when considering a 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander or 2025 Honda Pilot, which one is better?

This TikTok posted by @kylikamiller44 showcases her car buying process between the Toyota Grand Highlander and Honda Pilot and weighs in on which car to buy.

Did she go with the Toyota Grand Highlander or Honda Pilot?

For this TikToker, space and comfort for her passengers was a top priority. This shopper is a mother who wants her children and their friends to have an enjoyable ride in the backseats. She was concerned about their legs being cramped in the third-row seating.

Another factor was the style and design of the car. This makes sense considering none of us want to be whipping around an ugly car.

“With the extra space and the overall look, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander was my favorite” @kylikamiller44



Who is the Toyota Grand Highlander for?

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander has ample storage space, fuel efficient (hybrid model) and advanced tech features.

This comfortable SUV offers a smooth, quiet ride which is great for families. Road trips in the Grand Highlander offer each passenger a pleasant riding experience.

Cons would include high starting price and less dynamic driving features compared to competitor SUVs.

Who is the Honda Pilot for?

The 2025 Honda Pilot is great for drivers who prioritize engine performance, off-road capability while remaining family-friendly.

This SUV offers all wheel drive, a strong V6 engine, and three rows of seating. Family road trips can be taken off road with the Honda Pilot.

Additionally, Honda spent time designing the interior to be stylish, functional, and intuitive. With this level of attention to detail, it’s hard to overlook the Pilot.

Cons would be no hybrid option and tech features are a little outdated compared to Toyota.

So which one should you go with?

It depends on what you value the most. Whether it’s fuel efficiently, technology, driving capabilities, storage, or price, it’s up to you to determine.

If fuel efficiency, tech features, and spacious interior is a top priority for you; go with a 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander.

If off-road capabilities, strong V6 engine, and sophisticated interiors is a non-negotiable; go with a 2025 Honda Pilot.

Both cars are excellent choices and will depend on your preferences. For good reason, both Toyota and Honda have excellent resale values each year.

How did the internet respond?

“You should look at a Nissan Pathfinder or a Kia Telluride,” one suggested.

“I have the Honda Pilot and love how the middle seat on the second row comes on and off and can be stored in the back,” one user shared.

“If you like Highlander go check Lexus TX you will be blown away how cool it is,” one recommended.

“Not me over here with no kids wanting a third row SUV to fit more stuff for Costco runs,” one joked.

“Lexus is made of Toyota parts. You’re paying extra for the name. I have a ’22 Highlander XSE & I love it! Toyota is really the best option, price & reliability,” one added.

This TikTok has more than 845.7K views with over 11.1K likes.

