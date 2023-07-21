A Panera customer was excited about a discovery she made while at one of the chain restaurant’s stores — declaring it the “best Panera hack.”

The video detailing the discovery came from TikTok creator Lexi Stout (@thelexistout), and it brought in more than 32,000 views since she put it up on the platform on Tuesday. It’s part of a series the creator is doing while visiting the Hamptons.

She begins by saying, “I am not a big Panera person. I just go when I’m in the Hamptons because it’s good, and I forgot about it.”

She wanted what she called the ‘Napa chicken salad with grapes,‘ and she wondered if, instead of getting the sandwich on its regular bread, she could get it on an asiago bagel instead.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stout via TikTok comment and to Panera via email.

According to Panera’s website, it’s made with “Chicken raised without antibiotics tossed with diced celery, sliced red grapes, toasted almonds and special dressing, served with emerald greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, salt and pepper on Country Rustic Sourdough.”

The worker checked, gave the go-ahead to swap out the sourdough bread for the Asiago bagel, and then Lexi got her food.

“I picked up my order and look what I just opened,” she exclaimed. “It’s two full bagels with chicken salad on it … I did not expect that.”

She added, “The joy this is bringing me … I have like breakfast, lunch and dinner for one day.”

She also marveled, “That’s two sandwiches for $12.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Also came with chips.”

Commenters seemed very impressed with what was offered.

One enthused, “Omg that looks sooo good!”

Another shared, “omg i just tried it and it actually worked,” adding, “i did not expect it to.”