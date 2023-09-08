‘That’s like $1 a sip’: Customer puts Jamba Juice on blast after discovering small drink costs $8

Over the past few years, the cost of groceries like produce has increased dramatically. Many businesses in the food and beverage industry have also experienced similar price jumps in the cost of food and other necessary supplies. In turn, increases in food costs are often passed to customers.

From customers at a Chinese restaurant to Taco Bell, these folks have brought their complaints to TikTok, receiving mixed results from viewers who alternately defend the owners of small businesses and criticize corporate greed.

One Jamba Juice customer has taken to the platform to share his complaints about the chain’s increase in price, with a small smoothie coming in at $8. Posted by user @zavienpanda, the video shows the updated prices on his local Jamba Juice’s menu.

“Dude, what the f*ck are these prices at Jamba Juice now?” he says in the video. “I thought I read it wrong. A small is $8, a medium is $9 and a large is $10. That’s like a $1 a sip for me…You’re telling me that’s f*cking $8? For that thing? $1 for a sip guys, that’s how expensive it is to live here now.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @zavienpanda via Instagram direct message as well as to Jamba Juice via email regarding the video.

Some viewers shared that they work at a Jamba Juice location and were struggling with the price increase as customers had reactions similar to the TikToker. In many cases of franchised businesses, it is the franchise owner who sets the prices and menu items available, not corporate.

“Us Jamba workers hate the price increase because we get sh*t for it but we also think it’s stupid,” one commenter wrote.

“We have only two sizes, medium or large one is $9.59 and the other one is $10 something,” another user shared.

Others wrote that the prices were just too high as customers of the smoothie and juice shop.

“$4 for a sippy cup of size of juice near me w/o taxes,” one commenter wrote. “Makes me want to start doing the stocks and crypto again.”

“Like I’ll buy it but I won’t be happy about it,” another viewer commented.