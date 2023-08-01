‘It was $5.99 a year ago’: Customer complains about Chinese mall restaurant’s price increase. It backfires

Inflation is affecting everything around us. Though fast food prices are up 8.2 percent, customers have noticed a decrease in portion sizes—and one woman went viral after sharing her recent experience of this phenomenon at a Chinese food restaurant.

TikTok user Ling Eats Everything (@ingeatsyqr) unveiled the new price of a combo at Supreme China Bistro, located in Saskatchewan, Canada. She shows the sign for a “Little Combo,” which consists of “any three items, veggies, and rice or noodles,” and is priced at $9.49.

The camera then flips to the content creator opening a takeout container from the Chinese restaurant. Inside the box are orange chicken, chow mein, and mushrooms.

The TikToker expresses her frustration in the caption: “Now, it’s just Chinese takeout like everyone else. Price went [up] and [portions] are smaller. I guess just go at the end of the day to get the bang for your buck.”

Her video racked up over 472,000 views, but many viewers disagreed with the creator’s perspective about the Chinese restaurant being too expensive.

“That would be 3x the price where I Live,” one wrote.

“That looks like a large portion and a good deal for the price,” a second stated.

“So cheap!! It’s like two meals for [the] price of one,” a third agreed.

“Five items for 10 dollars, which includes [the] cost of food and labor. You’re nuts. That’s a great deal,” another commented.

In fairness to the TikToker, this video is an update of a previous clip she made about the same Chinese restaurant. Last year, Ling Eats Everything dubbed Supreme China Bistro “the best and cheapest Chinese takeout in the city.” At the time, the Little Combo cost $6.99 and included three different kinds of meat in addition to rice and vegetables.

The content creator chose the Chinese restaurant’s sesame chicken, chicken balls, and ginger beef. Combined, she and her friend were able to have their own containers for under $15.

According to the TikToker’s documentation, the “Little Combo” is now $2.50 more expensive than it was.

