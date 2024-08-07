The Ocky Way is a reference to a New York City sandwich style that was originally made popular amongst Arabic chefs and bodega owners. It can also be applied to other types of fast food you might be able to buy off the grill at a deli, like burgers and pizza. It can also get more specific, for example “chopped cheese the ocky way” or “bacon egg and cheese the ocky way.”

There are certain specifics to the Ocky Way cooking, but it is also sometimes used as a way to express food having a certain flare.

What does ‘the Ocky Way’ mean?

The word Ocky is the anglicization of the Arabic word “akhi”, which means “brother.” It’s common in NYC neighborhoods for people friendly with their local bodegas and their owners to use some form of familiarity, like Akhi or Boss or Friend.

Be warned: if you are not true buddies with the guy behind the counter, you will embarrass yourself by trying a nickname out immediately. Get to know the guy first.

Usually, this style of cooking means laaaaarge portions of meat and extras all stuffed into one fried, delicious, cheesy sandwich.

Where is the original Ocky Way deli?

The phrase became super popular on TikTok in association with a Red Hook deli run by Yemeni American chef Rahim Mohamed, who used his handle @Rah_money1 to popularize both his establishment and the concept across the Internet. He began posting himself cooking and making other content in 2020, and his account is massively popular. He became known as “General Ock.”

Mohamed told The Guardian that his Brooklyn deli has been in his family for years. He took it over from his uncle in 2007 alongside his brother. It was his brother’s idea to post the first video.

“It was a Sunday [in July]. Sunday mornings are always dead, we don’t start picking up until after 11 am because then people are coming from church and soccer from the park,” Mohamed recalled. “It was me and my little brother. He was on his phone, I think that’s when TikTok kind of started … I’m looking at him and I’m like, ‘Yo, put the phone down. If there are no customers, do something, clean up.’”

He continued, “He took my phone and downloaded TikTok. He was like, ‘OK, go ahead, start recording. Record what you do in the deli.’”

And so a star was born. Some of the early videos didn’t do as well, but popularity grew around his cooking and filming interactions with customers. Often, orders would start with the chef asking, “So sir, how may I help you today?” and someone replying something like, “Yo Ock, can I get a—”

What else can be done ‘the Ocky Way’?

As his content has taken off, Mohamed has worked hard to keep things fresh. For example these Ocky Red Velvet Pancakes:

He often has massive celebrities come on to make special meals with him, such as Quavo and Lil Uzi Vert, as well as other popular TikTokers and influencers. They’ve asked for some very novel Ocky Way sandwiches. But General Ock can make anything.

