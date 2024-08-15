The Waiter, waiter, more toddlers please meme stems from a photo of a blue nose pit bull dog wearing a white bandana around his neck, politely smiling and lying with his paws crossed. The meme has since been adapted to share jokes about polite table talk or sharing one’s desires. The sly look, plus the funny expressions, have made this meme popular and adaptable to many situations.

Pitbulls have a certain reputation, but this sweet-smiling pooch calls that into question. Here’s how this cute pup, who looks ready for a courteous and fun dinner conversation, first went viral.

Origins of the ‘Waiter! waiter! more toddlers please!!’ meme

It’s unclear where the photo of this sweet dog first came from, but the pitbull was given the meme treatment. The original meme, shared by DeviantArt’s @DJTrickyOG, showed a speech bubble placed above the perched pup. It reads “Waiter, waiter, more toddlers please!!”

The joke pokes fun at the misunderstanding that pit bulls are, by nature, vicious creatures by showing this one sitting politely. He may be asking for something off-limits, but he did so with a cordial disposition. Someone even did a voiceover of how they imagined the dog would sound.

The meme has taken off in two different formats. In one, it’s changing the subject of the meme, such as “Waiter! Waiter! More x please!!” It’s also gone viral, with other animals or characters appearing in addition to changing the subject.

Meme examples

