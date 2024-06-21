Taylor Swift Singing ‘Touch Me While Your Bros Play Grand Theft Auto’ Struck a Nerve with Millennials

“Touch Me While Your Bros Play GTA” is a lyric turned meme from Taylor Swift‘s “So High School,” a track off of The Tortured Poets Department. The oddly specific reference caught the attention of many of Swift’s devoted listeners. For millennials, it certainly hit differently and took them back to a very specific place in time.

Touch Me While Your Bros Play Grand Theft Auto meaning

@skinfest/TikTok

The lyric from Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album stuck out to listeners from the first time they heard the track, which was released on April 19, 2024. The album’s double version included these lyrics:

Truth, dare, spin bottles

You know how to ball, I know Aristotle

Brand new, full throttle

Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto Taylor Swift‘s “So High School”

The lyrics paint the picture of a high school hangout where people play videos, spin the bottle, and make out. This scene is particular to Swift’s own high school era when the Grand Theft Auto games were particularly popular. Fans have debated whether it’s a clever fit for the song or too cringy for words.

Taylor Swift/YouTube

The track is alleged to be about Swift’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Fans of each who have admired their pairing have noted they have a very adolescent-like giddiness about them when they’re together.

Kelce is also known for having a very youthful, goofy sense of humor. He’s the exact kind of bro who would stand out in high school—and the exact kind of guy you’d expect to see playing GTA circa 2006.

Touch Me While Your Bros Play GTA memes

@marie_konh/X

@PopCrave/X

@LaTayMexicana/X

@peterfemmejay/X

u/AshwinJackson29/Reddit

@wreckmyplants/X

@kennedy_taylorsversion_/TikTok

@airbagged/X

@RevDocBobSac/X

@shaydcn/X

More Taylor Swift memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.