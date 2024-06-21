Taylor Swift over Grand Theft Auto screen

Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock Brian Friedman/Shutterstock (Licensed) remix by Jason Reed

Taylor Swift Singing ‘Touch Me While Your Bros Play Grand Theft Auto’ Struck a Nerve with Millennials

Taylor Swift’s “So High School” lyrics caught a lot of attention.

Photo of Angela Andaloro 

Angela Andaloro

Memes

“Touch Me While Your Bros Play GTA” is a lyric turned meme from Taylor Swift‘s “So High School,” a track off of The Tortured Poets Department. The oddly specific reference caught the attention of many of Swift’s devoted listeners. For millennials, it certainly hit differently and took them back to a very specific place in time.

Touch Me While Your Bros Play Grand Theft Auto meaning

Taylor Swift 'So High School' lyrics
@skinfest/TikTok

The lyric from Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album stuck out to listeners from the first time they heard the track, which was released on April 19, 2024. The album’s double version included these lyrics:

Truth, dare, spin bottles
You know how to ball, I know Aristotle
Brand new, full throttle
Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto

Taylor Swift‘s “So High School”

The lyrics paint the picture of a high school hangout where people play videos, spin the bottle, and make out. This scene is particular to Swift’s own high school era when the Grand Theft Auto games were particularly popular. Fans have debated whether it’s a clever fit for the song or too cringy for words.

Taylor Swift/YouTube

The track is alleged to be about Swift’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Fans of each who have admired their pairing have noted they have a very adolescent-like giddiness about them when they’re together.

Kelce is also known for having a very youthful, goofy sense of humor. He’s the exact kind of bro who would stand out in high school—and the exact kind of guy you’d expect to see playing GTA circa 2006.

Touch Me While Your Bros Play GTA memes

Tweet questioning Taylor Swift's 'touch me while your bros play grand theft auto' lyric
@marie_konh/X
tweet featuring 'touch me while your bros play grand theft auto' with Taylor Swift's album cover and a Grand Theft Auto screenshot
@PopCrave/X
staring monkey meme with the caption 'Taylor: Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto Los amigos de Travis:'
@LaTayMexicana/X
Penelope Featherington writing with a quill with the caption 'taylor writing “touch me while your bros play grand theft auto”
@peterfemmejay/X
meme of a pen catching fire while it writes with the caption 'touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto'
u/AshwinJackson29/Reddit
spit take gif in a tweet with the caption 'Travis in 2023: We’d like to keep it personal. Taylor since 2023: That’s my boyfriend. I’m so in love. Smeared lipstick all the time. Karma is the guy on the Chiefs. Who are we to fight the alchemy. Touch me while your bros play GTA. 87 is my new fave number. Kansas City!!!'
@wreckmyplants/X
woman taking TikTok of her boyfriend playing video games as she sings along to 'touch me while your bros play grand theft auto'
@kennedy_taylorsversion_/TikTok
tweet featuring image of man giving wife middle finger as he plays video games with caption 'when she tries to touch me while the bros play grand theft auto'
@airbagged/X
tweet with photo of a man eating pizza with the caption 'Grand theft auto with the bros fun as hell when ya ain’t got a bitch in ya ear telling you to touch her'
@RevDocBobSac/X
Meme photoshopping Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Jason Kelce into a LAN party with the caption ''Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto' Incredibly rude of Travis and Taylor to not participate in Jason's GTA LAN party'
u/btcdbcb_bekknqv/Reddit
Jimmy Jr. from 'Bob's Burgers' dancing with caption '
@shaydcn/X

More Taylor Swift memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Share this article

*First Published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot