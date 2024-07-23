text messages that read 'borat 2 tonite', 'borat 2 tonight queen??' and 'Borat 2 tonite'

@anannathema/Twitter

‘Borat 2’ Tonight, Queen?? Meme

Netflix and dissociate tonight, queen?

Photo of Angela Andaloro 

Angela Andaloro

Memes

The Tonight Queen meme originates from a text exchange between two people, originally about going to see Borat 2. The easily editable quick trio of texts is funny on its own; that kind of persistence is very Borat-esque. The fact that the texts are easily customizable to just about any situation has made the messages meme gold.

Meme origins

original tonight queen texts, which show three messages in a row that read '
@anannathema/X

The Tonight Queen meme first originated on Twitter. In September 2021, @anannathema shared a screenshot featuring a trio of texts. Though the Twitter user never said who the texts were from, there were three in a row, all asking her to go see Borat 2.

People thought that the repeated texts about seeing the comedy mockumentary starring Sacha Baron Cohen were funny all on its own, with “Borat 2 tonight?” being the first iteration of the texts turned into a meme.

borat 2 tonight queen meme
@gravemistakexxx/X

The image began to circulate as a meme in the months following the tweet. It first appeared edited in a November 2021 Instagram post, where it was turned into an Apple software reminder update.

tonight queen meme for a software update
@gravemistakexxx/X

In the years since the meme has taken off across social media as a favorite of the persistent and direct. Like so many memes before it, what started off as a quirky oddity quickly became an awkward way to show enthusiasm or affection.

Tonight Queen meme examples:

In Body Image
@tocinogd/IMGFLIP
'napoleon' tonight queen meme
@tocinogd/IMGFLIP
snow tonight queen meme
@tocinogd/IMGFLIP
casino tonight queen meme
@tocinogd/IMGFLIP
strike tonight queen meme
@americanaatbrandmemes/Instagram
dig a hole tonight queen meme
@americanaatbrandmemes/Instagram
tweet that reads 'in the pre-elon days you could tweet that you were sad and wanted a hot dog and some guy with an anime profile pic would be like ‘hot dog tonite, queen?’ and venmo you $35'
@americanaatbrandmemes/Instagram
'joe biden dropping out' tonight queen meme
@americanaatbrandmemes/Instagram
In Body Image
@arod_twit/X
netflix and dissociate tonight queen meme
@arod_twit/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Memes
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot