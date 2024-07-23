‘Borat 2’ Tonight, Queen?? Meme

The Tonight Queen meme originates from a text exchange between two people, originally about going to see Borat 2. The easily editable quick trio of texts is funny on its own; that kind of persistence is very Borat-esque. The fact that the texts are easily customizable to just about any situation has made the messages meme gold.

Meme origins

The Tonight Queen meme first originated on Twitter. In September 2021, @anannathema shared a screenshot featuring a trio of texts. Though the Twitter user never said who the texts were from, there were three in a row, all asking her to go see Borat 2.

People thought that the repeated texts about seeing the comedy mockumentary starring Sacha Baron Cohen were funny all on its own, with “Borat 2 tonight?” being the first iteration of the texts turned into a meme.

The image began to circulate as a meme in the months following the tweet. It first appeared edited in a November 2021 Instagram post, where it was turned into an Apple software reminder update.

In the years since the meme has taken off across social media as a favorite of the persistent and direct. Like so many memes before it, what started off as a quirky oddity quickly became an awkward way to show enthusiasm or affection.

Tonight Queen meme examples:

Related memes:

