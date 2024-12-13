Hell hath no fury like the ‘If You Propose At My Wedding’ meme

The If You Propose At My Wedding meme is a copypasta and image-based meme reading “If you propose at my wedding I’ll renew my vows at your wedding, go into labor at your baby shower and die at your funeral.” It is used to humorously express the depths of the user’s vindictiveness while also showcasing their ability to hold a long-term grudge.

What is the ‘If You Propose At My Wedding’ meme?

The If You Propose At My Wedding meme is a double-paneled meme with an image on the bottom and the copypasta text at the top. The image depicts a man in a teal shirt proposing to a woman wearing a peach dress, her hand over her mouth in surprise. In the background, a bride and groom are at the sweetheart table, smiling awkwardly as they watch the moment unfold.

What does the meme mean?

This meme is a humorous riff on wedding etiquette and not overshadowing someone else’s moment, especially not a friend’s (presumably, the woman being proposed to is in a bridesmaid dress, insinuating she is close with the bride or groom). The caption drives this idea home but adds a level of revenge to the conversation; insinuating that if a friend ruins an important moment, they are in for consequences far beyond their initial transgression.

Sharing the If You Propose At My Wedding meme doesn’t always mean the poster is invested in revenge; sometimes the account is merely marveling at the levels of others’ sense of vengeance, using it as a starting point in discussions surrounding retribution, grudges, and the nature of relationships themselves.

Origin and spread

Though the origin of the text and image in this meme is unknown, the first apparent upload of the meme appeared on Pinterest in 2020, by the humor-based website and application, iFunny. As of Dec. 13, 2024, the post has 246 comments, mostly debating the perceived etiquette of proposing at someone else’s wedding.

The meme existed primarily on iFunny and Pinterest until Nov. 2, 2022, when user @tianerguo16 posted the meme on TikTok, receiving nearly 200,000 views and over 15,000 likes.

TikTok account @funny_memesz1 posted the meme twice in 2023, getting over 1.3 million views per video. From there, the meme began trending on TikTok as users created variations and reacted to the situation outlined within the meme.

If you propose at my wedding…. I will announce my pregnancy at your engagement party. I will announce my partner cheated on me and we’re getting a divorce at your wedding. I will have the baby at your baby shower and come out of the closet again at your baby’s birth and faint — 🦋 (@simplylay) February 5, 2021

Cultural context

Discussions around proper etiquette—specifically, wedding etiquette—have been happening for hundreds of years, but gained more public prominence in Victorian England. As wedding traditions continued to evolve, so did modern technology; creating new discussions around matrimonial rules of conduct.

