What is the ‘Green Goblin Is Calling Mask’ meme?

Tow panel image; on the left a man is looking at the camera while crawling on his hands and knees, a fireplace behind him. On the right, the metal mask of the Green Goblin is hanging on the side of a chair.
The Green Goblin Is Calling Mask meme comes from a scene in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home where Norman Osborn (played by Willem Dafoe) confronts his villain mask, which is trying to turn him evil again. Osborn’s conversations with the Green Goblin mask are an outward expression of the inner turmoil he experiences between his villainous persona and his desire to be a good guy.

The exchange became a common reaction meme, often paired with captions about abandoning toxic people or bad habits.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: Unknown
  • Meme Type: Reaction
  • First Appearance: October 2022
  • Origin Source: YouTube
  • Peak Popularity: August 2024
green goblin mask google trends
Google Trends

The Green Goblin mask meme and Spider-Man: No Way Home

green goblin mask
Google Trends

In the 2021 film, based on the Marvel Comics characters, Norman Osborne tries to fight the urge to return to his alter ego. In one scene, he begs the Green Goblin Mask to leave him alone. The mask taunts him, calling him a coward and telling him he can’t run from his true self.

norman osborn green goblin
norman osborn smashes green goblin mask
It taunts him to the point that he picks up a rock and breaks the mask, which can be heard still cackling as he walks away.

Spread and other variations

The 2021 Green Goblin Maske meme mirrors a similar moment experienced by Dafoe’s character Osborn in the original Spider-Man movie in Sam Raimi’s trilogy in 2002.

willem dafoe as norman osborn with the green goblin mask in 2002's 'Spider-Man'
Both mask moments have been the subject of memes that began appearing online in late 2021 and early 2022.

"the heart, osborne! first we attack his heart" green goblin mask meme
In 2021, memes featuring the original Spider-Man scene started to go viral as people discussed the new film. It wasn’t until the following year that the more recent Green Goblin Mask scene appeared on TikTok and YouTube.

tiktok green goblin mask scene
Other variations of the meme don’t feature the scene itself, but talk about things that “call out to me like the Green Goblin Mask.”

green goblin mask meme usps
Meme examples

'my car keys when i call an uber after drinking 12 beers' green goblin mask meme
long day at the office, getting ripped and playing COD green goblin mask meme
'how the bong be talking to me when I have papers due and an exam the next morning' green goblin mask meme
'Walking past outback steakhouse and the blooming onion is calling out to me like the green goblin mask'
'POV: I'm 15 beers deep and the hasbro green goblin mask tells me to grab my car keys and run over the homeless just like old times'
elmo evil elmo green goblin mask meme
'i'm not drinking anymore, the vodka bottle on my shelf' green goblin mask meme
draft kings green goblin mask meme
'me after beating my meat for the 6th time consecutive time today' green goblin mask meme
