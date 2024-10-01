Why are TikTokers screaming at their phones like chickens?

The Screaming Chicken Game trending on TikTok is one of many recent filter games on the video app that allow you to control an object on your screen with your voice; in this instance, as a chicken on a platformer game.

Featured Video

TikTokers play the game by raising or lowering their voices and bawk-bawking like a chicken to jump and avoid obstacles, leading to entertaining results.

What is the ‘scream at your phone like a chicken’ TikTok trend?

The Scream Chicken Game trending on TikTok is causing many creators to go viral on the social media platform, as they attempt to make chicken noises to get an animated chicken to pass by obstacles without dying in this classic platformer-turned-TikTok filter.

Advertisement

Content creators are participating in this trend by making silly voices with their friends as they attempt to get the 2D chicken to jump around spikes and rush across falling platforms without falling into the water below.

The way one plays this game filter is by modulating their voice, talking—or bawking—at a whisper to get the chicken on screen to walk slowly from left to right. As it encounters spikes or gaps in the platform, participants raise their voices to get the chicken to jump over or around them.

Technically, this filter doesn’t require creators to make chicken noises, but most people are doing so because it adds to their amusement while playing the game.

Advertisement

The rise of the Screaming Chicken Game

The popularity of the Screaming Chicken Game on TikTok comes from the general feeling of absurdity that comes from bawking like a chicken.

Over 3K posts have used the #screamingchicken hashtag to share their attempts, successful or not, to their followers on TikTok. The more the creator fails, however, the more popular the video tends to be due to their humorous reactions.

Advertisement

The meme trend is so popular that videos are being posted explaining how the game works.

Examples of the Screaming Chicken Game TikTok trend

Some examples of popular viral takes on the Screaming Chicken Game trend include couples playing the game together, such as @kadakfm and their partner.

Advertisement

This couple created a compilation video of all of their attempts to get the chicken across to the finish line, laughing at themselves each time they failed in their quest.

There are even people who have utilized a screaming rubber chicken to play the platformer game.

Advertisement

TikToker Ellie Millar (@elliemillar96) sounded so much like a chicken in her most popular video of the trend that the video received over 14.2 million views.

She repeated her attempts at the challenge in other ways, such as going through the game as fast as she could.

Advertisement

People were very entertained by her play-throughs of the Screaming Chicken Game, offering their views on her attempts and how she could do better.

Advertisement

Here are some other examples of the Screaming Chicken Game TikTok trend.

Advertisement