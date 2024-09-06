Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Chicken Shop Date’ appearance launches ‘This is Espresso’ TikTok meme

Have you watched much Chicken Shop Date? If not, it’s an online British interview show hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg that involves mini-convo “dates” with various celebs in a, well, chicken shop. It’s like Hot Ones with less bodily fluids.
Billie Eillish has done it, Jennifer Lawrence has done it, Phoebe Bridgers has done it, and now, Sabrina Carpenter has done it. In fact, the August 23, 2024 episode featuring Sabrina Carpenter has inspired a meme trend!
This is Espresso meme origins
At one point during the episode shoot, Dimolenberg is seen dancing to Carpenter’s “Espresso” as Carpenter herself sits in the background, judging. Amelia posted the video of this moment three days after the episode itself.
@ameliadimz Please, please, please watch my date with @Sabrina Carpenter out FRIDAY @Chicken Shop Date ♬ original sound – ameliadimz
In the aftermath, an enterprising TikToker created a green screen version of the moment, ripe for memeing.
@igreenscreenthings “This Is Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter & Amelia Dimoldenberg – Chicken Shop Date | Green Screen. Original video by @ameliadimz #sabrinacarpenter #chickenshopdate #sabrinacarpenteredit #espresso #pleasepleaseplease #meme #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – I Green Screen Things
And the good internet citizens did not disappoint with this one.
This is Espresso memes take over TikTok
Here are some of the best “This is Espresso” memes to pop up thus far.
@tylerjdavis Have a seat and prepare to be impressed. #manager #corporate #work #worktok #9to5 #office #hardwork #espresso #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweet ♬ original sound – I Green Screen Things
@mindlesslyrene #MemeCut #Meme #MemeCut #espresso #sabrinacarpenter #fyp ♬ original sound – I Green Screen Things
@mimosasandlipstick I’m giving them a LOT of material. #espresso #sabrinacarpenter #espresso #coachella #sabrinacarpenteredit #dating #thesinglefriend #thesinglelife #single #datinginnola #datinginneworleans ♬ original sound – I Green Screen Things
@starcatcharrow Based on a true story bc i just bought espresso in the shop and was like hey check this out and started singing it lol #fortnite #fortnitefunny #fortniteduos #fortniteemote #emote #espresso ♬ original sound – I Green Screen Things
@adwindilingmecurialhigh I am done with summer. 😤🥵 #Meme #MemeCut #fallaesthetic #spookyseason #autumnvibes #autumn #trending #tiktok #fypシ゚ #humor ♬ original sound – I Green Screen Things
@formulasab pretty much😁 #f1 #f1tiktok ♬ original sound – I Green Screen Things
@cemdieerdbeere This is so true LOL… #sabrinacarpenter #espresso #meme @Sabrina Carpenter #viral #FYP ♬ original sound – ameliadimz
@travelista.vip We hope you love it #travel #travelfunny #memepage #relatable #MemeCut #Meme #sabrinacarpenter ♬ original sound – I Green Screen Things
Well, whatcha waiting for? Make your own! It’s the weekend and you know this is the best use of your time!
More Sabrina Carpenter memes:
- What ‘He’s sart of like an evil porson’ has to do with Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter
- ‘Nooo don’t turn 25’: Sabrina Carpenter celebrates birthday with Leonardo DiCaprio meme cake
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.