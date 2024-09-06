Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Chicken Shop Date’ appearance launches ‘This is Espresso’ TikTok meme

Have you watched much Chicken Shop Date? If not, it’s an online British interview show hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg that involves mini-convo “dates” with various celebs in a, well, chicken shop. It’s like Hot Ones with less bodily fluids.

Billie Eillish has done it, Jennifer Lawrence has done it, Phoebe Bridgers has done it, and now, Sabrina Carpenter has done it. In fact, the August 23, 2024 episode featuring Sabrina Carpenter has inspired a meme trend!

This is Espresso meme origins

At one point during the episode shoot, Dimolenberg is seen dancing to Carpenter’s “Espresso” as Carpenter herself sits in the background, judging. Amelia posted the video of this moment three days after the episode itself.

In the aftermath, an enterprising TikToker created a green screen version of the moment, ripe for memeing.

And the good internet citizens did not disappoint with this one.

This is Espresso memes take over TikTok

Here are some of the best “This is Espresso” memes to pop up thus far.

@therealkaydubs/TikTok

Well, whatcha waiting for? Make your own! It’s the weekend and you know this is the best use of your time!

More Sabrina Carpenter memes:

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.