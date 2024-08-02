What ‘He’s sart of like an evil porson’ has to do with Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

The Sart of Like an Evil Porson meme started as a tweet about Irish actor Barry Keoghan, imagining him answering a question about his new role in The Batman 2 asked by pop star girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter.

The original tweet from @joelgolby was made in May 2024 shortly after a Vanity Fair interview seemingly announced that Keoghan would be playing the famous Gotham villain in the sequel to the Robert Pattinson franchise. It read:

sabrina carpenter: so what’s the joker? barry keoghan: he’s sart of like an evil porson

Why did ‘Sart of Like an Evil Porson‘ become a meme?

In the last few years, Keoghan has gained quite a bit of recognition as an actor in several exceedingly viral roles. He played a small but powerful part in the Colin Farrell film Banshees of Inisherin, for which he received a supporting actor Oscar nomination. But his role in Saltburn across from Jacob Elordi seemed to skyrocket him to a new level of fame, especially with jokes about the film’s explicit sexual content.

He also began dating Carpenter, who has had her big cultural moments this year, like with her massive hit song “Espresso.” She and Keoghan played it coy with their relationship, but then he starred as her boyfriend in the music video for her next big song, “Please Please Please.”

The couple’s constant media presence seemed to infiltrate life on every social platform. It was only a matter of time before someone combined viral aspects about them into a format that could become a meme. As it goes on the internet, the tide turned, and they were made into a joke.

But it’s a mostly good-natured one. The original tweet is about Carpenter asking Keoghan about his alleged role as the Joker and him misinterpreting her and replying…in an Irish accent.

How is “Evil Porson” used as a meme?

The phrase caught on just because it sounds funny and probably because most of us can think of a few evil porsons we know in real life. Some people are spelling it “parson” which adds a layer of religious connotation they probably don’t intend. But most people joke about evil within others and even within themselves.

