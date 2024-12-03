Memes

The origins of ‘God I Wish That Were Me’

It should have been me!

God I Wish That Were Me

God I Wish That Were Me is a viral reaction meme that originally appeared as a DeviantArt user comment on fetish art featuring a woman tending to an adult baby.

God I Wish That Were Me original meme
u/ohsopoor via Reddit

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @BigJB21/DeviantArt
  • Meme Type: Reaction
  • First Appearance: Oct. 16, 2012
  • Origin Source: Deviant Art
  • Peak Popularity: July 2017
    god i wish that were me google trends
Where is the God I Wish That Were Me meme from?

The phrase became a meme after it was left as a comment on a piece of art shared by DeviantArt user @misssusan002 in January 2011. The piece, titled “Fulfillment,” shows an adult woman cradling a man shrunk down to baby size.

In response to the fetish art, user @BigJB21 wrote, “God I Wish That Were Me.”

BigJB21's October 2012 comment
@BigJB21/DeviantArt
Cultural context

The comment has since disappeared from the post due to @BigJB21 deactivating his account. In the years since it went viral, however, users have flocked to the image to comment with the same phrase in honor of the original. New “God I Wish That Were Me” comments began to appear in 2016 and have only multiplied in the years since.

god i wish that were me comment
@BigJB21/DeviantArt

Meme spread

The image was first used as a reaction meme, becoming popular on sites like Reddit and Twitter. It’s also been made into a macro, with people sharing the things/people they wish they could have.

watching all my friends get girls god i wish that were me
@chucklenut/IMGFLIP

It Should Have Been Me, Not Him

it should have been me, not him
@chucklenut/IMGFLIP

In 2020, a scene from a 2000 episode of the anime television series Yu-Gi-Oh! went viral, expressing a similar sentiment. In the scene, Yugi drops to his knees and pounds his fists to the ground after losing a crucial battle. As the camera pans out to show how small the character looks on the ground, he yells out in distress, “It should have been me, not him!”

prince sidon yugioh
Pinterest

Meme examples

losing my religion god i wish that were me
Pinterest
god i wish that was me man punching wall
Pinterest
'In the meantime, I'm gonna go in the back office and cry and cry and cry and drink for a while' god i wish that were me
@BigJBTwentyOne/X
mfs watch romance anime and be like 'on god i wish that was me'
@BigJBTwentyOne/X
'i've had orgasms! i've had tons of orgasms!' god i wish that were me
@BigJBTwentyOne/X
helluva boss striker god i wish that were me
@daffysrhapsody/Tenor
i wish that were me
@daffysrhapsody/Tenor
god i wish that were me man eating noodles gif
@daffysrhapsody/Tenor
horses god i wish that were me
@BigJBTwentyOne/X
Just saw a completely hammered suburban dad walk up to a couple of cops and bust their balls for wearing bulletproof vests to eat tacos 'god i wish that were me' meme
@BigJBTwentyOne/X
god i wish that were me chef saltbaker
@auberdeen/Tenor
i want to eat everything god i wish that were me
@auberdeen/Tenor
i think i have scurvy 'god i wish that was me' meme
@auberdeen/Tenor
mr krabs god i wish that were me
@auberdeen/Tenor
